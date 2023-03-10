Add another signature win to Fort Payne’s tally in this young season.

Cristian Barrientos’ goal in the 44th minute snapped a halftime stalemate and a strong defensive effort did the rest, as Class 6A’s top-ranked Wildcats knocked off 7A’s No. 1 Oak Mountain 1-0 at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

