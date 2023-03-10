Add another signature win to Fort Payne’s tally in this young season.
Cristian Barrientos’ goal in the 44th minute snapped a halftime stalemate and a strong defensive effort did the rest, as Class 6A’s top-ranked Wildcats knocked off 7A’s No. 1 Oak Mountain 1-0 at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday night.
“We’re firm believers in iron sharpening iron, so we always want to play the best quality teams in the state and out of state, for that matter,” Fort Payne coach Tom Shanklin said. “...It’s just a big win for us. We have a long history with (Eagles head coach David Di Piazza). He’s a quality coach with a quality program, and we always want to play the best, because we understand that’s what it takes to be the best. You have to beat the best.”
Fresh off becoming the state’s top-ranked teams in their respective classifications, Fort Payne (12-2) and Oak Mountain (10-2) each had multiple goal-scoring opportunities throughout the night, with defenses responding brilliantly to ward off scoring threats.
Following a 0-0 halftime draw, it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to find the back of the net. Kai Stolp dished to Barrientos, who collected the ball at his feet and flicked a shot over the Eagles’ goalkeeper, who had stepped off his line.
The Wildcats’ defense was a solid wall the rest of the way, deflecting and stuffing several potential equalizers. Oak Mountain finished with seven shots on goal to Fort Payne’s six.
“People sort of look down on a low-scoring soccer game, but I don’t know that it could’ve been any more intense than what we saw out there tonight,” Shanklin said. “It could have been multiple goals either way, so for us to stand up and play… I’m very fortunate to be able to coach a team like this. It’s a good group of guys and I’m thankful for that, for sure.”
The Wildcats’ only two losses on the season have been to teams from Georgia (Dalton and The Westminster Schools). Alabama teams are still trying to figure out how to beat them.
“(The Eagles) are taller than us and honestly they were a little bit more physical than us tonight, so they were just sending balls in trying to get them in the box to see if they can win one and get a shot off to tie,” Wildcats coach Michael Farmer said. “And we just didn’t finish our chances on the other end. We had one and should’ve been up 2-0; they probably should’ve had one — a tie would have sufficed in the style of game that it was today. We finished a chance and they didn’t finish.
“...We wanted to find out how good we were, and we found out that we’re pretty good defensively tonight. Offense didn’t click on all cylinders tonight and you just have to give credit to the other team — they have a fantastic defense too, so they had a little bit of play in that — but we missed some passes, missed some shots.”
On Wednesday night in Fort Payne, the Wildcats booted seven first-half goals en route to a commanding 9-0 victory against 6A Area 13 rival Oxford.
Chris Rocha and Stolp each finished with a hat trick with three goals apiece and Guerra added a hat trick with three assists and one goal. Barrientos netted two goals with one assist, and Kale Theakston and George Guardia finished with an assist apiece.
Fort Payne compiled 22 shots on goal and 33 total shots, while Oxford finished without a single shot.
Fort Payne visits 6A’s No. 2-ranked Mountain Brook, the team that eliminated the Wildcats in last year’s state semifinal-round match in Huntsville, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
