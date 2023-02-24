The Plainview boys are going south again.

Landon White poured in 24 points with 13 rebounds in a tournament MVP effort, Jonah Williams swished four 3-pointers and had 17 points and the No. 3-ranked Bears used a third-quarter run to beat No. 6 Piedmont 67-48, winning the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional championship at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday.

