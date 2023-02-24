The Plainview boys are going south again.
Landon White poured in 24 points with 13 rebounds in a tournament MVP effort, Jonah Williams swished four 3-pointers and had 17 points and the No. 3-ranked Bears used a third-quarter run to beat No. 6 Piedmont 67-48, winning the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional championship at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday.
The Bears (29-6) move on to the state semifinal round, where they’ll face Central Regional champion and fifth-ranked Sumter Central for a spot in the 3A state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Sumter Central defeated Southside-Selma 53-36 in Thursday’s regional final.
Hillcrest knocked off top-ranked Cottage Hill 72-71 to win the South Regional title Thursday, and No. 2 Midfield downed Childersburg 64-49 in the Northwest Regional final.
The 3A state championship game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Friday at Legacy Arena.
At Jacksonville State University on Thursday, Plainview turned a 30-23 halftime lead into a 50-31 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Both sides produced 17 fourth-quarter points.
White was 10-of-12 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears. Dylan Haymon scored 13 points, Levi Brown added eight points and Luke Smith finished with four points and seven assists.
Rollie Pinto led the way with 22 points for the Bulldogs (25-6). Alex Odam scored 12 points, Ishmael Bethel had eight points and Coleman Wilson chipped in six points.
All-tournament team: Jaxon Colvin (Geraldine), Ishmael Bethel (Piedmont), Alex Odam (Piedmont), Rollie Pinto (Piedmont), Dylan Haymon (Plainview), Jonah Williams (Plainview), Landon White (Plainview).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.