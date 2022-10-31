Finishing the regular season with a 35-16 triumph against visiting Cherokee County, the Fort Payne Wildcats garnered 31.7% of the online vote this weekend, claiming The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
Fort Payne (8-2) opened its passing attack with long gains, complementing its run game well. The team finished with 357 yards of offense (219 passing).
