Samuel Moses learned cross country lessons the hard way as a newbie to the sport in his sophomore year.
Moses, now a senior leader for the Fort Payne boys team, started running so much in addition to what was being asked of him during team practices that he developed patellar tendonitis, an injury that results from repeated movements gradually weakening the patellar tendon in the knee.
“I was always hurt my sophomore year and didn’t know anything about what I was doing,” Moses said.
As a sophomore, Moses had a mindset of needing to work harder in order to catch up to the skill level of some of his teammates, instead of focusing on simple improvement.
“When I finally got (Moses) to just let me coach him — don’t do a hard workout then something else on your own — he listened to me and had a breakthrough,” said Wildcats head coach Ashley Jackson. “He’s mentally tough and physically tough and that’s what it takes — it’s more mental than anything. That’s one thing my boys team has: that mental toughness about them that when it’s difficult, they push through it. A lot of people are going to sit out when it’s tough, but not my boys and definitely not Sam.”
Moses, along with fellow seniors Tyler Anthony, Ethan McElhaney and Orlando Valdez are looking to propel the Fort Payne boys program to new heights, as the boys team has never won a cross country sectional championship.
After earning the sectional runner-up crown last season, the combination of skill and confidence is as great as ever for the boys, who begin the 2023 cross country season at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
“Everything is in its right place. We have the best squad and getting a sectional title would just fulfill my senior destiny,” Moses said. “Just having that satisfaction that Samuel Moses was on the first sectional championship team. I’m going to be a forever-great cross country runner for doing that. Looking back at good memories, that’s the stuff I live for.
“I know we’re winning sectionals this year. It’s not, ‘I hope we do.’ I know, for certain, that we will win sectionals this year for the first time in our school history. It’ll mean the world to me to hold that plaque with my favorite boys and smile for a photo.”
It’s been a long three-year journey for Moses, who has progressed from clocking a 19-minute, 20-second 5K time to a junior-year best 16:55.
This season, Moses said he’s shooting for a time of 15:59 in the 5K. The school record is 16:19, set by Ben Anderson in 2020.
Moses doesn’t lack self-confidence when it comes to facing the challenge of shattering the historic mark.
“I know for certain that I’m getting under 16 minutes,” he said. “I know I can break that. That would be a dream come true.
“Right now I’m having the best training of my life, so it’s all been going really well. We have the best team that Fort Payne’s ever had and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Moses said he’s strict about his training and how he fuels his body, eschewing foods loaded with sugar and fats.
“I probably haven’t had a soft drink in three years,” he said. “I don’t even drink sweet tea; it has too much sugar in it. I love it but I just haven’t had it in three years and I won’t eat candy. I haven’t had candy in three years. I get Valentine’s candy from my parents and I tell them I can’t eat it. I have to stay true to my diet.”
Moses runs three recovery miles after every practice, a task he used to perform by himself.
His post-practice routine is no longer a solo endeavor.
“I like people looking up to me and seeing how I’m helping Fort Payne change,” Moses said. “I used to be on my lonesome doing cool downs by myself — the extra three miles after practice — but now I have my whole squad running with me after practice.
“It’s setting a new foundation. The younger kids are going to be looking up, seeing what they have to be doing. It’s just going to continue and I hope that’s what happens. That’s why we’re the best team in Fort Payne history. We have everybody’s mindset changed and we have some really great talent.”
Moses has been a part of Fort Payne’s talented collection of distance runners. Last spring, he ran a leg for the boys 4x800-meter relay team that broke the school track record with a time of 8:14.53 at the Fort Payne Invitational, setting the mark with teammates Lane Pilotte, Pablo Rodriguez and Anthony.
Fort Payne assistant track and field coach C.M. Sanford said Moses’ work ethic has been a catalyst for his advancement as a distance runner.
“He has become totally committed, and we have to caution him sometimes about running too much as opposed to not enough,” Sanford said. “You can go (to the school) about any time and he’ll be out there running by himself. He’s become committed to being a good runner and it’s paying off.
“He may not necessarily be the best athlete (at a meet), but his work ethic is just tremendous, and from a coaching point of view, I like seeing a kid like that who may not be blessed with up-front ability but has determination and work ethic and makes themself a competitor.”
Added Jackson: “These past two years, (Moses) just really turned it on and developed into a great runner. He could definitely run at the next level if he chooses to do so.”
Moses’ commitment truly runs deep.
The senior said he can’t remember the last time he missed a practice, adding that he’ll go as far as postponing a scheduled doctor’s appointment in order to not miss a session.
Rain or shine, Moses runs a targeted 40 miles every week. So far he’s remained injury-free while chewing up every mile, recovering properly with the necessary “easy miles.”
“I didn’t know what easy miles were back when I first started,” Moses said. “That’s the difference between me now and my old self. That’s why I’ve greatly improved, in my opinion.”
