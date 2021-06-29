The core personnel that helped Ider’s run game flourish last season will return in 2021.
And with four starting offensive linemen returning to create running lanes, first-year head coach Chad Grant is optimistic about the outlook as the team continues preparing for the season-long grind ahead with summer conditioning.
“I’m very fortunate to inherit a veteran offensive line,” Grant said.
Seniors Cohen Willoughby, Kyler Chapman, Branson Durham and Colton Crane have tapped into learning a new offensive system. For what the group may lack in frame and stature as O-linemen, it makes up for in athletic ability and knowledge of the game, Grant said.
Grant described his vision for Ider’s new offense as establishing the run game to set up a passing attack.
“I think we have enough skill guys to make defenses have to defend the whole field; that’s kind of our vision for the offense,” Grant said. “We want to be very versatile and not just one-dimensional.
“I’m kind of an old-school-minded guy, I want to run the football. There’s nothing better than being able to line up and run right at somebody, but also I know at some point you have to be able to throw the football and that’s what we want to do to give ourselves the best chance to be successful.”
On Monday night, the Hornets took to the practice field for passing and receiving exercises for the first time this summer. Junior quarterback Dylan Grant fired passes to a variety of receivers, including seniors Jesse Massey and Dallen Hartline and junior Luke Hannah.
While Ider finds its timing between quarterback and receivers to increase its passing threat, it still has its established run game to lean on.
Junior running back Hunter Robinson returns to the Hornets’ backfield to add to the offensive stability. Robinson was a standout performer last season, catching state-wide attention for his rushing performance in the team’s season finale win against Whitesburg Christian.
Ider’s O-line created space for Robinson to run free and finish with an AHSAA season-high 462 yards and three touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts. It was the fifth-best single-game rushing performance in AHSAA football history, according to AHSAA records. The Hornets finished with 607 yards rushing as a team on 63 attempts, adding 57 yards passing for 664 total yards.
“From what I’ve seen on film from last year, (Robinson’s) a dynamic running back,” Grant said. “He has a burst, and I think what we’re going to do offensively is going to help give him opportunities to shine. We should be pretty solid up front. As you know, it all starts with the offensive line.”
Robinson is also looking forward to the possibilities behind his veteran teammates.
“They know exactly how we run the offense and I feel like it will be tough for defenses to stop our tough O-line,” Robinson said.
“Coach Grant has put in a whole new offense, he’s put us in the weight room a lot and we’ve gotten bigger. So I feel like our offense should be good if we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
With his background in coaching offensive linemen, Grant said the combination of Willoughby, Chapman, Durham and Crane provide the maturity and the footwork necessary to make a difference this fall.
“You have to have a different mentality to play offensive line,” Grant said. “You don’t get the glory, you’re the first ones looked at when things go wrong. But these kids have bought into studying the offense and are working hard. You like those kinds of kids who go out and get after people."
