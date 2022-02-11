Brylan Gray logged a game-high 23 points and Graidin Haas had 10 points, as No. 2-seeded Fort Payne fell behind in the fourth quarter in a 55-48 loss to top-seeded Scottsboro in the Class 6A, Area 15 final at Hambrick Hall on Thursday night.
Finishing area tournament play as Area 15's runner-up, Fort Payne (20-11) travels to play the winner of the Hazel Green/Athens matchup in the 6A state sub-regional round at 6 p.m. Monday. Hazel Green, a top seed from Area 16, hosted No. 2-seeded Athens on Friday night. A winner was not determined before press time.
Jadaya Edmonson led Scottsboro with 22 points, Audrey Holland scored 16 points and Lexie Bennett added nine points.
Scottsboro pulled away with a 10-5 run in the final 5 minutes to seal the win.
After trailing but staying close the whole way, Fort Payne tied the game at 35 when Gray assisted Lydia Crane with a layup with 6:24 remaining in regulation. Edmonson scored a jumper in the paint on Scottsboro's next possession to give the home team the lead for good.
Adair Holland sank a pair of technical free throws with 3:55 remaining to give Scottsboro a 42-37 advantage, and Edmonson scored a putback layup at the 3:30 mark to extend it to 44-37.
Fort Payne ended Scottsboro's 5-0 run with a pair of free throws from Abby Boatwright with 1:15 to play, cutting the deficit to 53-41.
Scottsboro opened the game with a 15-7 lead, ahead of Haas scoring a teardrop layup and a driving layup to slice the deficit to 17-13 with 2:47 left in the half.
Fort Payne all six free-throw attempts to close the half.
Adair Holland drained a 3-pointer from the wing with 6.2 seconds left to send the game to halftime with Scottsboro leading 27-23.
On Tuesday night in the area semifinal, Haas scored 15 points, Gray had 14 points and Fort Payne topped No. 2-seeded Arab 44-36.
Crane added nine points for the Wildcats.
Sydney Ferguson paced the Knights with eight points.
Fort Payne led 18-14 at halftime and 29-23 at the start of the fourth quarter.
