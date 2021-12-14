PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bears down Rams in Domino’s Classic

Luke Smith sank three 3-point baskets and scored 22 points, Jonah Williams added four 3s and 18 points and the Plainview Bears pulled away from the Ramsay Rams in the fourth quarter, winning 70-53 in the Domino’s Classic on Saturday.
Leading 53-47 entering the fourth, Plainview (8-3) closed the game by outscoring the Rams 17-6 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Plainview’s Cole Millican made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, Dylan Haymon contributed nine points and Landon White collected five rebounds.
The Bears, winners of five straight, had 15 turnovers to Ramsay’s 16 and gained an edge in rebounding (23-22).
Kerrington Kiel paced Ramsay with 17 points, Jaquille Malone had 14 points and Skylar Lyles had 12 points.
On Friday in Rainsville, Millican recorded four 3s and led all Bears with 16 points in a 63-26 rout of Fyffe in a Class 3A, Area 14 contest.
White scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Smith chipped in 10 points.
Will Stephens and Carter Wilborn scored six points apiece for the Red Devils (1-8).
The Bears gained control early with a 19-0 lead, allowing Fyffe just two points the rest of the half en route to a commanding 43-2 advantage.
Plainview outrebounded the Red Devils 23-14 and committed seven turnovers to Fyffe’s 17.
Geraldine 60, Asbury 42:
Jaxon Colvin recorded 17 points with seven rebounds, Colton Lusher added 11 points with seven rebounds and Geraldine earned its fifth straight win, beating the Asbury Rams 60-42 in Albertville on Saturday.
The 7-2 Bulldogs gained a 19-11 lead and never relinquished it. They held a 33-21 lead at halftime and 48-29 by the end of the third.
Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said it was his team’s best defensive game so far this season.
Carlos Mann finished with seven points and five assists for Geraldine.
Dezmond Nichols paced the Rams (8-6) with 13 points and Yahir Rodriguez added 12 points.
The loss ended Asbury’s three-game win streak.
On Friday in Geraldine, the Bulldogs toppled Class 3A, Area 12 foe Hokes Bluff 72-59 behind an 18-point, 13-rebound outing from Colvin and Lusher’s 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Lucas Bryant scored 18 points with five rebounds and Connor Johnson contributed 10 points in the win.
Jordan Presley’s 15 points and JC Wetzel’s 11 points carried Hokes Bluff (7-2).
Geraldine completed its first round of area games with a 3-0 record.
Section 74, Ider 42:
Austin Shirley finished with four 3-point baskets and 15 points to lead Ider in a 74-42 loss at Class 2A, Area 15 foe Section on Friday night.
Branson Durham and Jesse Massey each scored nine points for the Hornets, who took their fourth loss in a row and dropped to 5-6 overall and 0-3 in area competition.
Alex Guinn led the Lions (9-1) with 16 points, Logan Patterson added 15 points and Braden Arndt nine points.
Section led 37-20 at intermission and 61-35 by the end of the third period.
Glencoe 69, Collinsville 36:
Alex Garcia finished with 15 points and Dawson Cothran added 11 points in Collinsville’s 69-36 loss to Glencoe at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Saturday afternoon.
Wade Segrest had a game-high 16 points for the Yellow Jackets, who had four players score in double digits. Andrew Greene scored 13 points, Cooper Horton had 11 points, Aiden Cornutt added 10 points and Garrett Morgan nine points.
In the opening half, the Yellow Jackets (4-5) drilled eight 3-point baskets and took a 37-22 halftime lead, increasing it to 63-31 by the end of the third.
The Panthers’ record dropped to 3-5.
