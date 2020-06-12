Hall of Fame shares 2 additional scholarships

DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s board of directors agreed to award two additional senior student-athletes with scholarships this summer.
Hall of Fame President C.M. Sanford said the board of directors met and felt the organization was in a position to offer two more scholarships after originally awarding four scholarships to graduating senior student-athletes from across the county.
Plainview’s Zeb Ferguson and Valley Head’s Ian Blair are the two recent scholarship recipients. They will both receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Hall of Fame, who will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the induction banquet for the Class of 2020 was rescheduled. Butch Cassidy, Michael Dryer, Mick Hedgepeth, Mike Holtzclaw, Bobby Jones, Donny Jones, Mike Shirey and Brent Tinker will all be inducted at the ceremony.
Plainview’s Tobi Trotter, Valley Head’s Bailee Carter, Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones and Fort Payne’s Matthew Shaddix were the original four selected for scholarships among a collection of DeKalb seniors. All six scholarship recipients will be recognized during the induction banquet.
Trotter and Jones have been featured in The Times-Journal, and stories on Carter, Shaddix, Ferguson and Blair will be featured in future editions.
The scholarships were funded by a collection of board member fees, Sanford said.
The original plan was to get two nominations from each school in the county and the hall of fame board would pick two winners from a collection of 18 student-athletes.
The Hall didn’t receive all 18 nominations before schools closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but there were still several nominees, Sanford said.
Sanford said the hall may revert back to two scholarships next year, but still wants to increase scholarship amounts.
With more than 90 members in the hall of fame, Sanford said he’d like to encourage current members to make a donation to the Hall, where money could go directly to the scholarship fund.
