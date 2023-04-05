Nolan Fowler’s walk-off single plated Dax Varnadore to propel Fort Payne past Collinsville 4-3, capping the 2023 Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School last Friday night.
The Wildcats (14-9) finished their annual home tournament with a 5-0 record.
In Friday’s finale, Fort Payne completed the comeback win by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after rallying from a 3-0 deficit.
Griffin Winn scored on a Brannon Oliver double, before Blake Griggs reached home on an error at third base to pull the Wildcats within 3-2. After Collinsville’s Jameson Coker delivered a strikeout, Ryker Shankles grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Oliver to score the tying run, setting up Fowler’s ground-ball single to left field for Varnadore to plate the winning run.
Ryker Ingle retired six Collinsville batters while allowing one run on three hits across 6 2/3 innings of the win.
Mason McAteer doubled and scored a run for the Panthers (13-7), and Jeremiah Killian drove in a run on two hits. Coker gave up three hits and four runs while striking out two in 2/3 of an inning. Gavin Lang struck out six and surrendered one hit and no runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Malcolm Jackson struck out six and allowed one run on three hits in three innings of the Wildcats’ 5-4 victory against Coosa Christian earlier Friday. Oliver gave up seven hits and three runs while striking out five. Fowler scattered two hits, Shankles plated a run on two hits and Luke Patton drove in two runs.
Coosa Christian’s John David Justus bashed three hits, including a double, and plated a run, while Clete O’Bryant drove in a run on three hits. Ben Wright lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
In other DeKalb County baseball action:
Section 8, Fyffe 4
Fyffe’s Yahir Balcazar homered and Levi O’Connor doubled on two hits with two RBIs in a Game 3 loss to Section last Friday.
Carter Wilborn gave up six hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings for the Red Devils (12-9) in the Class 2A Area 15 series finale.
Section’s Dillan Pope struck out six and gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Luke Swinford tripled on three hits with an RBI and scored three runs, Josh Moore tripled with a run scored and Pope doubled and drove in two runs while Carter Cooper doubled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored.
In Friday’s Game 2, Balcazar homered and doubled with an RBI and a run scored in Fyffe’s 8-6 victory. Blake Dobbins doubled on two hits and scored a run and Jake Wooden doubled. Aubrey Baker struck out three and surrendered five earned runs on one hit across two innings of the win on the mound.
Moore and Preston Davis each drove in a run for the Lions, and Pope allowed four hits and three runs in one inning.
Sand Rock 13, Valley Head 1
Valley Head’s Eian Bain surrendered one hit and seven runs in two innings in a loss against Sand Rock in Game 2 of a doubleheader last Friday.
Bain scored the Tigers’ lone run, and Noah Hulgan and Braden Busby contributed a run apiece in the five-inning game.
Sand Rock’s Brian Giles hit a triple and a double with an RBI and four runs scored. Morgan Tucker tripled and drove in four runs, and Jace Turner doubled with an RBI and four runs scored. Zach Clanton struck out six and gave up one run across three innings of the win.
Hulgan sat nine Sand Rock batters and surrendered four hits in a complete game, as Valley Head was held without a hit in a 10-0 loss in five innings in Game 1.
Cameron Gifford scattered two doubles and drove in two runs, and Clanton and Turner each added a double.
