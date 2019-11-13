Undefeated Fyffe hosts Ranburne in second round

After a dominant first-round performance, Fyffe hosts Ranburne in a Class 2A second-round matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ike Rowell ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Fyffe’s 48-0 victory against Sheffield in the first round last Friday night.
Brodie Hicks ran for 88 yards and a TD, Tyler Mize added 70 yards rushing and a score, Dalton Dukes rushed for 41 yards with a TD and Zach Pyron finished with two rushing scored behind 37 yards.
The Red Devils (11-0) finished with 422 yards of total offense, with 381 yards coming on the ground. They limited Sheffield to 127 yards of total offense and nine first downs.
Fyffe averages 43 points per contest and has allowed just 23 total points all season. The defense has eight shutout victories on its resume. The only time Fyffe surrendered two touchdowns in a single game was in a 62-14 win against North Sand Mountain on Oct. 18.
Ranburne (10-1) comes to Fyffe with a sizzling offense, averaging 39 points per game. The Bulldogs have scored 40 points or more six times this season. The defense allows 12 points per contest.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 44-0 victory against Cold Springs in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.