Balanced offense helps Fyffe girls in win vs. Sand Rock

Gracie Hicks led the Fyffe girls with 14 points, as four players reached double-digit scoring in a 67-58 victory against the Sand Rock Wildcats in Leesburg on Thursday night.
Madison Myers and Maggie Woodall each scored 13 points, and Anabelle Taylor had 10 points and 17 rebounds, as the Red Devils improved to 2-0. They defeated Plainview 62-52 in their season-opener Nov. 12.
The Wildcats (1-2) held a 9-8 advantage after a slow first quarter for both teams. Caley Garrett shot 7 of 8 from the foul line in the second quarter and Lily Middlebrooks made 3 of 4 foul shots during the frame to trail 30-23 at halftime.
Myers made a pair of 3-pointers, Marie Woodall added another 3 and Taylor chipped in six points, as the Red Devils tallied 22 points in the second period.
Three-pointers from Hicks, Maggie Woodall and Marie Woodall in the third gave Fyffe a 49-43 advantage heading into the fourth.
Sand Rock constructed its best offensive period of the game in the fourth, scoring 20 points. Lanie Henderson scored eight points during the final stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Hicks scored eight points in the fourth for Fyffe.
Henderson led Sand Rock with 14 points, Garrett finished with 13 points and Middlebrooks had 10 points. The Wildcats lost their second game in a row.
Fyffe boys 54, Sand Rock 47
The Fyffe boys had three scored in double figures, as they achieved a balanced scoring output with a solid defensive and rebounding effort in a 54-47 win against Sand Rock on Thursday night.
Parker Godwin led all scorers with 19 points, Austin Buster had 14 points, Gabe Gardner scored 12 points and Tate Goolesby added 10 rebounds for the Red Devils (1-0) in the season-opening victory.
What Fyffe lacked in shooting, it made up for with defense and rebounding. After trailing 9-8 after the opening period, the Red Devils led 25-22 at intermission. The game remained closely contested the rest of the way.
Cade Ballenger finished with 12 points for Sand Rock (2-1).
Up next: Both Fyffe teams begin play in Geraldine’s Thanksgiving tournament Monday.
