Fyffe earns 20th 10-win season

The Fyffe Red Devils walked away from their senior night game against the Sylvania Rams with a 42-0 victory. The win marked the Devils’ 48 consecutive regular season victory and their 20th 10-win season in school history.
The rivalry match was on when the Rams got the opening kickoff and went three and out. A blocked punt by Fyffe put the Devils on Sylvania’s 30-yard line.
The Devils then took six plays and scored on a 4-yard run by Zach Pyron. The good PAT by Brody Dalton put the Devils ahead early with a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left to play in the first quarter.
Later, Fyffe forced another Rams three-and-out and once again got a piece of the punt to place them at the Rams’ 37.
Six plays later Pyron found the end zone again on a 2-yard run. Dalton couldn’t connect for the extra point and the Devils led 13-0. Both teams traded punts to end the first quarter.
The Rams were moving the ball in the second quarter until a Brody Smith pass was intercepted by Kyle Dukes who hauled it in 65 yards for yet another Devils touchdown. The two-point conversion by Ike Rowell put the Devils up 21-0 with 7:39 left in the second quarter.
The Rams then drove down the gridiron to the Devil’s 35-yard line, but turned it over on downs.
Fyffe then drove for 65 yards in five plays with Pyron scoring again from 7 yards out. Dalton’s kick rounded the Devil’s score up to 28-0 before the end of the half.
The Devils took the second half kickoff and marched 63 yards in five plays with Kyle Dukes scoring on a 4-yard run. The PAT was good and brought the Devil’s up 35-0 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter.
The Rams fumbled on their third play and Fyffe recovered at the Rams’ 27.
With 6:09 in the third quarter, Malachi Mize scored on a 10-yard run. The good PAT pat padded the Devil’s lead 42-0.
Fyffe then drove down inside the Rams’ 10 in the fourth quarter but come away empty for a 42-0 final.
The win marked the 14 10-0 season in Fyffe School history and broke the state record of 13 10-0 seasons.
