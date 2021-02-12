Tyla Tatum scored a game-high 23 points to help propel the Collinsville Panthers to a 47-21 win against the Hokes Bluff Eagles for the Class 3A, Area 12 championship at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
Tatum was the lone Panthers player to score in double figures in the game and earned tournament MVP honors in the process. Teammates Caroline Brannon and Hadley Hamilton were selected to the all-tournament team as well.
No. 1-seeded Collinsville rolled to a 14-4 lead and pushed it to 25-10 at intermission. The Panthers then outscored No. 3 Hokes Bluff 19-2 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead.
Collinsville hosts Sylvania in the sub-regional round Monday.
Ider 48, North Sand Mountain 38:
Kaleigh Carson scored 15 points, Alayna Chapman added 12 points and Erin Pruett 10 in a semifinal-round win against North Sand Mountain in the Class 2A, Area 15 Tournament in Ider on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (20-11), a No. 2 seed, advanced to the area championship, where they play top-seeded Pisgah on Friday night.
Ider advanced without the services of starting point guard Makinley Traylor.
After trailing 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Hornets outscored NSM 13-1 to close the half and take a 19-13 advantage.
Ider was limited to seven points in the third period, but rallied with a 22-point fourth quarter to edge the Bison.
Vicky Hassell led NSM with 10 points.
Valley Head 43, Woodville 34:
Jenna McKenzie finished with 15 points and Ansley Blalock had 10 points as Valley Head advanced to the Class 1A, Area 13 championship with a win against Woodville in the area’s semifinal round Tuesday night.
The Tigers, the area’s 2-seed, led 21-19 at halftime and 30-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Lydia Crane scored eight points and Emma Harrison added seven for Valley Head.
Alexis Brown had 17 points and Jessica Sirten seven points for Woodville, a No. 3 seed.
