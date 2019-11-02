Teams, runners out to reserve spots in AHSAA cross country championships

The Fort Payne, Geraldine and Ider cross country teams have trained all year for now — the postseason.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s cross country postseason begins this week with sectional meets across the state.
The top-four teams and the top-six individual finishers not on the roster of a top-four team advance to run in the 2019 AHSAA Cross Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Saturday, Nov 9.
Fort Payne will compete in the Class 6A Section 5 meet on Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The girls race begins at 9 a.m. while the boys race is set for 10 a.m. The Wildcats will race against Albertville, Clay-Chalkville, Cullman, Huffman, Oxford, Pell City and Pinson Valley.
Fort Payne’s girls closed the regular-season last Thursday by winning the Last Chance Invitational’s Class 5A-7A girls division title at Scottsboro. Maggie Crow’s third-place finish (19:39.93) in the 5K race led the Wildcats effort. Meanwhile, Fort Payne finished sixth in the Class 5A-7A boys division. Ben Anderson was the Wildcats’ top-finisher, placing 14th (16:23.52).
Ider’s teams will also travel to Choccolocco Park in Oxford to run in the Class 1A-2A Section 4 meet. The girls race is set for 9 a.m. and boys race is at 10 a.m. Ider will race against Asbury, Cedar Bluff, Donoho, Faith Christian, Gaston, Jacksonville Christian, North Sand Mountain, Ohatchee, Sacred Heart, Sand Rock, Section, Skyline, West End and Westbrook Christian.
Ider’s girls and boys teams both posted a fifth-place finish at the Last Chance Invitational. Maleah Smith (24:23.26) and Alexis Brewer (24:25.61) finished 14th and 15th respectively for the Ider girls while Everett King led the Ider boys with a 19th-place finish (19:31.92).
Geraldine will run in the Class 3A Section 4 Meet at Scottsboro Friday morning. That meet was originally scheduled for Thursday but was pushed back a day because of the threat of inclement weather. The 3A girls race is at 8:30 a.m. and the 3A boys race is at 9:30 a.m. Geraldine will race against Brindlee Mountain, Clements, Colbert Heights, East Lawrence, Lauderdale County, Lexington, New Hope, Pisgah and Westminster Christian.
Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield, one the favorites to win the Class 3A Boys individual state championship, continued his strong season by winning the Last Chance Invitational’s Class 1A-4A title with a time of 15:32.03, a full minute faster than runner-up Caleb Guthrey of St. Barnard of Cullman. In the team standings, Geraldine’s boys and girls teams both finished seventh.
