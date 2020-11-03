Crossville Lions win Team of the Week

The Crossville Lions won this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week honor after garnering 44% of the online vote.
The Lions finished their 2020 season with a win against rival Geraldine in the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek last Friday night.
Crossville earned a 21-12 win to snap a three-game losing streak in the series and close with a 3-7 record.
Crossville's defense tallied four turnovers, including interceptions from Alex Chacon and Hunter Haston and fumble recoveries from Kolby Lesley and Dekota Causey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.