Fort Payne rallied from a five-run deficit to force an extra inning against rival Scottsboro but fell short 12-8 in eight innings at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.

Scottsboro’s Colton Atkinson smacked a two-run home run across left field in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0 before Fort Payne (2-3) scored two runs on errors in the bottom half of the inning.

