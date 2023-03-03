Fort Payne rallied from a five-run deficit to force an extra inning against rival Scottsboro but fell short 12-8 in eight innings at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Scottsboro’s Colton Atkinson smacked a two-run home run across left field in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0 before Fort Payne (2-3) scored two runs on errors in the bottom half of the inning.
Fort Payne pulled within 7-5 on a Ryker Shankles single in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh when Luke Patton doubled home a pair of runners.
After Scottsboro (5-4) boosted its advantage by five runs in the top of the eighth inning, Fort Payne managed one run in the bottom half, courtesy of an RBI double by Dax Varnadore.
Patton doubled and drove in four runs for Fort Payne. Brannon Oliver doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Blake Griggs tallied three runs and Jake Barnes plated two runs. Shankles surrendered six runs on five hits, walking five and striking out two across two innings of the loss.
For Scottsboro, Atkinson homered on his lone hit with two RBIs and two runs scored. Trent Wilson doubled on three hits and plated three runs with two RBIs, and Luke Dixson doubled on two hits with two RBIs and Trey Cooper doubled on three hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Carson Peppers picked up the win in one inning, giving up two hits for one run with one strikeout and no walks.
Scottsboro finished with 14 hits to Fort Payne’s seven.
Collinsville 10, Geraldine 4 —
Collinsville’s Gavin Lang tossed five innings, striking out seven with one walk while allowing one run on two hits in a victory against Geraldine in Collinsville on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Killian doubled on two hits with two RBIs, Mason McAteer scored two runs on two hits and Lang drove in two runs for the Panthers (3-1).
The Bulldogs (1-1) plated all of their runs on a Kobe Hill triple in the sixth inning, slicing into Collinsville’s eight-run lead in one swipe. Hill drove in two runs on two hits and Kaden Walters doubled. Austyn Banks took the loss on the mound in four innings, giving up six hits and runs while sitting four and walking two.
NSM 16, Valley Head 1 —
Eian Bain, Aiden Logan and Noah Hulgan each recorded a hit as Valley Head fell behind early against North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday.
Chase Thomas walked three and struck out one while allowing five earned runs in 1/3 of an inning of the loss for the Tigers (0-2).
Logan Shoemake pitched a complete game for the Bison (4-0), retiring eight batters and walking none, giving up three hits for one run in five innings. Jackson Burgess hit a triple and a double on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jace Shankles doubled and plated a run, Landon Keller had two RBIs and scored two runs and Kolten Cooper and Shoemake finished with two runs scored and an RBI apiece.
North Jackson 16, Sylvania 0 —
Gavin Chambers surrendered six runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings of a five-inning loss against North Jackson in Sylvania on Tuesday.
North Jackson’s Cayden Wynne struck out eight and walked three while giving up no hits or runs across four innings of the win. Carson Smith doubled on three hits while driving in five runs, Nick Jernagin doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Jonathan Linderman doubled and scored three runs.
The Chiefs (4-3) plated five runs in the second inning, two runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Sylvania fell to 2-1.
Section 14, Crossville 3 —
Jesus Garcia doubled with an RBI and a run scored for Crossville in a loss at Section on Tuesday.
Caleb Causey, Joseph Lopez and Alexis Quintana each tallied a hit for Crossville (0-5). Causey allowed six runs on four hits with two strikeouts and walks in one inning.
Section’s Jacob Stringer hit a triple and a double with an RBI and a run scored. Noah Devaney sat six and walked two while surrendering no runs on three hits in three innings.
Section improved its record to 2-3.
Dade County 11, Ider 1 —
Brock Smith registered two hits and Bryan Bass scored a run in Ider’s five-inning loss against Dade County (Ga.) in Trenton, Ga., on Tuesday.
Tyler Brewer, Landon Traylor and Will Davis each chipped in a hit for the Hornets (1-5). Brewer tossed four innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs with two strikeouts and no walks.
Jax Guinn retired seven and walked two while surrendering six hits for one run in a complete-game outing for the Wolverines. Landon Williams tripled with an RBI and a run scored and Caleb Massey doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
