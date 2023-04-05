Lily Boswell struck out 13 en route to pitching a complete-game no-hitter, as Plainview shut out Smiths Station 11-0 last Friday.

Mia Tidmore tripled on three hits and plated two runs, and Hannah Regula tripled with an RBI and a run scored for the Bears (19-0), the top-ranked team in Class 3A, during a stint at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Graidin Haas doubled on three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Chloe Hatch plated two runs on two hits with an RBI and Jada Hampton scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Mallory Lindsey scored two runs on two hits and Faith Odom drove in two runs.

