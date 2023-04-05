Lily Boswell struck out 13 en route to pitching a complete-game no-hitter, as Plainview shut out Smiths Station 11-0 last Friday.
Mia Tidmore tripled on three hits and plated two runs, and Hannah Regula tripled with an RBI and a run scored for the Bears (19-0), the top-ranked team in Class 3A, during a stint at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Graidin Haas doubled on three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Chloe Hatch plated two runs on two hits with an RBI and Jada Hampton scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Mallory Lindsey scored two runs on two hits and Faith Odom drove in two runs.
Summer Crunk took the loss in four innings for Smiths Station, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts.
Earlier Friday, the Bears earned an 8-4 victory against Chelsea behind an 11-hit performance. Haas doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Tidmore drove in a run on two hits and Regula scattered two hits and plated a run. Kadie Brooks drove in three runs on two hits and scored two runs, while Hatch tossed a complete game; she struck out three and allowed four runs on nine hits.
Chelsea’s Baylor McCluney scattered three hits and plated a run, and Abby Hibbs drove in a run on three hits. Sydney Carroll lasted 2 1/3 innings, surrendering five hits and four runs.
Baylee Green drove in a run on two hits and Abby Phillips added two hits in Fort Payne’s loss to Central last Friday.
Olivia Lee allowed eight runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Wildcats (9-9) in the five-inning contest.
Haley Jernigan recorded a home run and a triple, as Kam Hammock had a triple and a double for the Red Devils. Ally Supan struck out three and surrendered no runs on two hits in two innings of the win.
AJ Kramer homered and drove in two runs for the Wildcats in a 5-3 win against Pleasant Grove earlier last Friday. Carley Cash tripled and plated a run, Cory Kramer doubled on two hits and Phillips doubled and drove in three hits, while Green doubled on two hits. AJ Kramer struck out 13 while allowing one run on two hits across 5 1/3 innings of the win.
Aaliyah Eldridge tripled and scored a run, and Monica Rose struck out nine and gave up eight hits and five runs in a complete-game outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.