Plainview boys post atop 3A rankings

The Plainview boys were one of five high school basketball teams to ascend to No. 1 status in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association state rankings.
While the Plainview boys reached the top spot in Class 3A, the Plainview girls posted at No. 6 in 3A and the Collinsville girls ranked ninth in the classification. The Sylvania girls in 3A and the Ider girls in 2A missed the cut for respective top 10s this week, but received nominations, rounding out DeKalb County’s appearances in the latest edition of the weekly state rankings.
In Jackson County, Pisgah retained its No. 1 ranking in 2A girls, as did the Skyline girls in 1A.
Both Hazel Green and Prattville Christian girls are 21-0 and the only undefeated No. 1 teams.
The latest ASWA high school basketball rankings:
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Hoover (15-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (19-1)
3. Davidson (17-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (16-3)
5. Bob Jones (16-3)
6. Sparkman (15-4)
7. Fairhope (14-5)
8. Theodore (13-5)
9. Auburn (11-5)
10. Foley (12-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (10-5), Daphne (14-6), Enterprise (13-4).
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green (21-0)
2. Park Crossing (17-3)
3. Mortimer Jordan (13-3)
4. Hartselle (13-5)
5. Chelsea (13-5)
6. Gulf Shores (14-6)
7. Northridge (14-4)
8. Pelham (12-3)
9. Minor (13-2)
10. Mountain Brook (15-4)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Cullman (15-5), Eufaula (10-7), Hueytown (12-6), McGill-Toolen (12-7), Muscle Shoals (11-5), Oxford (12-3)
Class 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (15-4)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)
3. UMS-Wright (14-5)
4. Fairfield (12-4)
5. Charles Henderson (7-3)
6. Pleasant Grove (17-5)
7. Guntersville (15-5)
8. Sardis (16-5)
9. Brewbaker Tech (9-8)
10. Pike Road (11-6)
Others nominated: Fairview (13-6), Hayden (10-5), Lawrence County (7-5), West Point (10-5).
Class 4A
1. Deshler (17-1)
2. Good Hope (16-3)
3. Jackson (16-2)
4. Priceville (12-3)
5. New Hope (13-4)
6. Rogers (14-7)
7. Williamson (11-2)
8. St. James (10-5)
9. Fultondale (11-6)
10. Handley (10-3)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-4), Cleburne County (14-4), Geneva (11-4), West Limestone (12-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (21-0)
2. Lauderdale County (15-2)
3. Susan Moore (14-2)
4. Montgomery Academy (8-6)
5. Trinity (16-2)
6. Plainview (15-6)
7. T.R. Miller (8-4)
8. Montgomery Catholic (11-3)
9. Collinsville (10-7)
10. Hokes Bluff (10-4)
Others nominated: Clements (10-7), Elkmont (15-7), Greensboro (5-3), Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-2), Sylvania (9-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (15-3)
2. Spring Garden (16-1)
3. Midfield (12-5)
4. Sand Rock (17-1)
5. Winston County (18-0)
6. G.W. Long (10-3)
7. J.U. Blacksher (10-0)
8. Abbeville (13-1)
9. Locust Fork (12-3)
10. Lexington (10-8)
Others nominated: Geneva County (12-8), Highland Home (8-7), Mars Hill Bible (7-7), Ider (11-7), St. Luke’s (4-5), Tanner (11-3), Westbrook Christian (11-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (14-5)
2. Marion County (12-2)
3. Loachapoka (10-6)
4. Talladega County Central (14-3)
5. J.F. Shields (6-2)
6. Florala (12-5)
7. R.A. Hubbard (9-1)
8. Georgiana (6-5)
9. Red Level (9-2)
10. Decatur Heritage (8-5)
Others nominated: Pleasant Home (7-3).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (14-2)
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (9-1)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
5. Edgewood Academy (12-5)
6. Sparta Academy (15-3)
7. Clarke Prep (10-4)
8. Lowndes Academy (NA)
9. Chambers Academy (9-3)
10. Morgan Academy (8-6)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-8), Lakeside (8-4), Pike Liberal Arts (5-7).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (19-3)
2. Jeff Davis (16-3)
3. Sparkman (18-4)
4. Oak Mountain (16-3)
5. Vestavia Hills (16-2)
6. Grissom (17-3)
7. James Clemens (10-7)
8. Hoover (16-4)
9. Enterprise (13-4)
10. Spain Park (16-4)
Others nominated: Austin (11-7), Florence (13-2), Prattville (10-4).
CLASS 6A
1. McGill-Toolen (16-3)
2. Mountain Brook (17-2)
3. Eufaula (17-1)
4. Huffman (13-5)
5. Pinson Valley (13-6)
6. Cullman (15-1)
7. Spanish Fort (12-6)
8. Hueytown (13-7)
9. Park Crossing (15-3)
10. Blount (14-3)
Others nominated: Briarwood (10-6), Decatur (10-8), Gardendale (10-3), Hartselle (13-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-3), Homewood (10-8), McAdory (9-6), Muscle Shoals (13-6), Northridge (12-6), Pelham (16-2), Robertsdale (15-5), Scottsboro (17-3), Springville (16-2), Stanhope Elmore (7-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (13-4)
2. Wenonah (12-6)
3. Ramsay (9-8)
4. John Carroll (10-4)
5. Charles Henderson (12-4)
6. Carroll (12-4)
7. Leeds (9-4)
8. Alexandria (5-1)
9. Douglas (13-3)
10. Pleasant Grove (3-5)
Others nominated: Elmore County (8-4), Faith Academy (11-8), Holtville (9-3), Pike Road (10-5), Sylacauga (10-6), Tallassee (7-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (10-1)
2. Escambia County (15-3)
3. Westminster Christian (12-5)
4. Jacksonville (9-3)
5. Williamson (15-5)
6. Hanceville (13-3)
7. Fultondale (10-4)
8. Brooks (12-3)
9. Haleyville (11-5)
10. Priceville (14-3)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (8-7), Dale County (12-5), Holt (8-7), St. James (6-2), St. Michael (11-6), West Morgan (11-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (16-5)
2. Cottage Hill (19-4)
3. Winfield (13-2)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-5)
5. Lauderdale County (15-3)
6. Danville (14-4)
7. Hokes Bluff (10-7)
8. Montgomery Catholic (4-6)
9. Opp (9-4)
10. Southside-Selma (11-6)
Others nominated: Clements (13-5), Elkmont (12-6), Excel (8-3), Houston Academy (10-6), Trinity (10-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (14-6)
2. Highland Home (14-1)
3. Geneva County (13-6)
4. Spring Garden (7-3)
5. Abbeville (8-4)
6. Section (14-7)
7. North Sand Mountain (9-5)
8. Westbrook Christian (11-6)
9. St. Luke’s (11-5)
10. Red Bay (10-8)
Others nominated: Falkville (11-7), Sand Rock (10-9), Zion Chapel (11-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (14-2)
2. Georgiana (10-5)
3. Decatur Heritage (6-3)
4. Belgreen (15-3)
5. Covenant Christian (13-4)
6. Skyline (12-5)
7. J.F. Shields (5-4)
8. Athens Bible (7-4)
9. Faith Christian (12-5)
10. Brantley (9-2)
Others nominated: Red Level (12-5).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (14-1)
2. Macon-East (12-2)
3. Autauga Academy (7-0)
4. Heritage Christian (14-3)
5. Lowndes Academy (8-1)
6. Escambia Academy (5-3)
7. Sparta (9-6)
8. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3)
No other teams nominated.
