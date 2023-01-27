The last time Fort Payne faced Class 6A Area 13 rival Oxford, the Yellow Jackets thrived on the offensive glass.
The last time Fort Payne faced Class 6A Area 13 rival Oxford, the Yellow Jackets thrived on the offensive glass.
And although offensive rebounding wasn’t a factor to the outcome of Tuesday night’s contest, turnovers were.
“We just had some unforced turnovers that led to (Oxford) getting six or eight points in transition and it just snowballed on us,” Wildcats head coach Steve Sparks said after a 65-25 loss at Fort Payne High School. “The first half, (the Yellow Jackets) probably had six points where they set the ball up and had to work for a shot. The other 18 points came off transition from a turnover.”
Brylan Gray paced the Wildcats (10-14, 0-4 6A Area 13) with 14 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Meredith Jackson added nine points.
La’Mya McGrue scored a game-high 16 points for the Yellow Jackets. Xaionna Whitfield and Justice Woods had 14 points apiece and Jamea Gaston contributed 13 points.
Oxford closed the first half on a 7-0 scoring run and transformed an 11-10 first-quarter lead to a 31-15 halftime advantage.
Gaston sank a 3-pointer, Shaniya Calloway assisted McGrue with a fast-break layup and Whitfield added another layup to extend the margin to 25-15 with 1:41 remaining in the half. McGrue dished to Jaslyn Montgomery for a layup off a steal, before Montgomery cashed in a putback layup and McGrue added a teardrop layup to close the half.
Whitfield made a layup to start the third period and extended Oxford’s scoring run to 8-0 before Jackson scored a layup with 6:46 left in the quarter to end Fort Payne’s scoring drought.
McGrue stole the ball and scored a layup to push the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 37-17 with 5:45 left in the third, and a pair of foul shots by Woods made it 50-20 with 2:46 to go in the quarter.
“We have one senior and some youth that haven’t played varsity and it’s been tough,” Sparks said. “Our goal is to keep improving by the area tournament. And, as I told them tonight, it just takes one win to turn your season around.”
The Wildcats started the game with a 10-4 advantage after Amiaya O’Neal assisted Gray with her second consecutive 3-pointer at the 2:50 mark of the first period.
Woods found Gaston for a 3 from the wing, Whitfield added a jump shot and McGrue produced a layup off a steal to help the Yellow Jackets narrow the gap to 11-10 by quarter’s end.
