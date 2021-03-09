Fort Payne poured in five runs in the third inning en route to a 5-1 victory at Guntersville on Monday.
Hannah Buffington doubled with two RBIs and scored a run and Graidin Haas and Braden Barksdale added two hits and scored a run each.
Addison Eason surrendered four hits while retiring three and walking two in a complete game for the Wildcats (11-1).
Fort Payne overcame an early deficit with a six-run second inning en route to a 12-4 victory against Sardis, capping a 2-1 run at a tournament at Jacksonville State University on Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the second inning before unleashing a six-run frame that gave them a commanding 8-3 advantage in the five-inning contest.
Taylor Camp and Buffington each singled in a run, before Camp scored on a passed ball to push Fort Payne into a 5-3 lead with one out on the scoreboard.
Emily Ellis singled and later scored on a fielder’s choice with two outs in play.
Camp and Buffington each recorded doubles, AJ Kramer posted two RBIs and Camp, Buffington, Ellis, Barksdale and Haas scored two runs apiece.
Kramer surrendered eight hits while striking out seven and walking none in a complete-game performance in the circle for Fort Payne.
Madison Harris took the loss for the Lions, closing with 3 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Jaylyn Minshew tripled and added two RBIs and Jayda Lacks doubled for Sardis.
Central plated five runs in the last three innings to rally past Fort Payne 6-3 in Game 2 of Saturday’s tripleheader at JSU.
The loss ended Fort Payne’s 9-0 season start.
The Wildcats maintained a 3-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth, before Central scored three runs to take the lead for good.
Buffington led Fort Payne with three hits, including a pair of doubles, with two RBIs and a run scored. Kramer added a double on two hits with an RBI.
Eason tossed a complete game, giving up 11 hits while walking two and retiring three.
For Central, Lane Thaxton scattered three hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs. Kristen White chipped in three hits and plated two runs.
Cory Kramer smacked a solo home run to tie things at 2 in the fourth inning of a 7-4 victory against Auburn in Game 1 of Saturday’s tripleheader.
AJ Kramer finished with three RBIs, two hits and a run scored, Camp accounted for two hits and scored two runs and Ellis added two hits and an RBI.
AJ Kramer picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits, sitting three and walking two in a complete-game effort.
Ellie Davis surrendered four hits, walked three and struck out one in three innings of Auburn’s loss.
Hannah Pitts, Lange Johnson, Shelby Owsley and Alicia Conway contributed a double each for Auburn.
Plainview 23, Asbury 0:
Plainview shut out Asbury in dominant fashion in Albertville on Monday.
The Bears (4-1-1) compiled 14 runs in the opening inning of a contest that lasted three innings by run rule.
Elaine Puckett homered twice and doubled twice on four hits with eight RBIs and four runs scored, Tessa Word finished with two doubles and an RBI and Mallory Lindsey chipped in five RBIs with two hits and two runs scored.
Halle Brown, Mia Tidmore, Livia Smith and Jada Hampton had two hits apiece.
Word and Brown combined to throw a no-hitter for the Bears.
Plainview routed Madison County 14-3 behind a massive 12-run third inning in its opening game of the Snead State Classic on Friday.
The Bears trailed 3-2 before unloading 12 runs that ended the game by run rule in four innings.
Tidmore and Word each recorded a home run with three RBIs and two hits for Plainview. Brown scattered four hits, scored three runs and added two RBIs, Puckett scored three runs with two hits and an RBI and Abby Williams chipped in two RBIs with a run scored.
Plainview amassed 14 hits and 13 RBIs.
Lily Boswell retired eight Madison County batters and walked one while allowing four hits in a complete-game performance.
Brown’s five-RBI performance helped propel the Bears past Guntersville 13-1 in four innings Friday.
Brown drove in five runs on three hits (all doubles), as Plainview raced to a 6-0 lead in the second inning following a two-run homer by Word.
Word tossed a complete game, striking out seven and walking one while allowing just two hits. Ali Price scored two runs with two doubles for the Bears.
Guntersville slipped in its lone run in the bottom of the third to cut it to 9-1.
With each tournament game being limited to a 1-hour, 30-minute time limit or seven innings, Plainview played West Point to a 1-1 draw in six innings Saturday.
Boswell plated a run for the Bears in the second inning off a Hampton bunt, and Bethany Minck homered across center field in the third for West Point.
Word retired nine batters and walked three while surrendering two hits in a complete-game pitching performance.
In the Bears’ tournament finale, they fell behind early in a 9-5 loss to Cullman in five innings Saturday.
Plainview registered 11 hits, as Word and Puckett each had two. Hannah Regula belted a two-run homer in the first.
Geraldine 7, Guntersville 2:
Jaden Dismuke solo-homered the go-ahead run in the third inning in a victory against Guntersville, capping Geraldine’s run in the Snead State Classic in Rainsville on Saturday.
Dismuke finished with three hits and scored two runs. Lydia West added two RBIs and retired five batters and walked three while limiting Guntersville to five hits in a complete game in the circle.
In the Bulldogs’ first game Saturday, Tinsley Satterfield hit a walk-off grounder to lift Geraldine past Skyline 8-7 in four innings.
The Bulldogs trailed 7-3 before Gracey Johnson popped a single homer run across center field in the third inning.
Geraldine loaded the bases and took advantage of Skyline’s jam by scoring on an error and two forced walks to tie things at 7, before Satterfield hit a grounder to short, scoring Dismuke from third and ending the game in walk-off fashion.
The Bulldogs were restricted to two hits in a 7-0 loss to Scottsboro in their second game of the tournament Friday.
Scottsboro’s Ella Lee and Olivia Tubbs contributed a home run each, with Lee adding a double.
Geraldine opened the tournament with a 7-4 win against Madison County after collecting 12 hits Friday.
Emily Oliver finished with a home run and two RBIs, Breanna Hall and Johnson each hit a double for the Bulldogs. West chipped in three hits and three RBIs.
West tossed a complete game, giving up six hits, striking out three and walking none.
Fyffe 10, Collinsville 7:
Livia Cowart smacked a grand slam in the fourth inning to rally Fyffe past Collinsville in an opening game for Fyffe in the Snead State Classic in Rainsville on Friday.
The Red Devils plated six runs in the fourth to overcome a 7-4 deficit.
Chloe Hatch surrendered eight hits while striking out and walking three in a complete game for Fyffe.
Sophia Wills gave up five hits, walked four and retired one in a complete pitching performance for Collinsville.
Autumn Barkley and Caroline Brannon each homered for the Panthers and Destini Jones recorded a double.
Chloe Hatch homered in three runs in the second inning as the Red Devils played Cullman to a 9-9 tie in their second game of Friday’s tournament.
Cowart contributed two doubles and Chloe Hatch and Alivia Hatch each recorded a double for Fyffe.
On Saturday, Fyffe took an 8-4 loss to Buckhorn, despite getting a 7-6 edge in hit differential.
Alivia Hatch recorded a home run with two RBIs and a run scored for the Red Devils.
The Red Devils fell behind early to Madison County in a 13-3 loss in their tournament finale Saturday.
Chloe Hatch and Emily Webb each doubled and Olivia Wilks added two hits with an RBI.
