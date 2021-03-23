Fort Payne swept Southside-Gadsden during a home match Monday afternoon.
The Fort Payne boys won 8-1 and the girls earned a 6-3 victory at Fort Payne High School.
The Wildcats went 3-0 in doubles play. Will Scott and Bryson Lyles won their No. 1 match 8-5, Shao Chen and Austin Evans won 8-2 at No. 2 and David Allen Fischer and Julian Barber were victorious 8-2 at No. 3.
In singles play, Lyles (8-0; No. 2), Chen (8-4; No. 3), Anthony Chhim (8-1; No. 4), Evans (8-1; No. 5) and Fischer (8-2; No. 6) were victorious, while Scott took an 8-6 loss at No. 1.
The Fort Payne girls went 5-1 in singles competition. Anna Kate Akins was victorious 8-3 at No. 1, Jessica Simpson won her No. 2 match 8-6, Monique Orozco won 8-6 at No. 3, Maliah Edwards won 8-2 at No. 5 and Deborah Domingo won 8-3 at No. 6. Emilee Benefield lost 8-6 at No. 4.
In doubles, Edwards and Domingo earned an 8-6 win at No. 3. Akins and Orozco lost 8-6 at No. 1 and Simpson and Benefield lost 8-4 at No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.