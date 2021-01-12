DeKalb County basketball teams will meet at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum next week for the 2021 DeKalb County Tournament.
Plainview’s varsity teams earned top seeds in the annual tournament, which begins Monday, Jan. 18 in Rainsville.
The tournament begins with a four-game schedule Monday, with all games scheduled to be at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. The No. 2-seeded Collinsville girls play No. 7 Crossville at 4 p.m., followed by a boys matchup between No. 2 Fyffe and No. 7 Crossville at 5:30 p.m. The No. 1 Plainview girls play No. 8 Valley Head at 7 p.m. and the No. 1 Plainview boys play No. 8 Valley Head at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19’s slate begins with a girls matchup between No. 3 Sylvania and No. 6 Fyffe at 4 p.m., followed by the No. 3 Geraldine boys facing No. 6 Ider at 5:30 p.m. The No. 4 Ider girls play No. 5 Geraldine at 7 p.m. and the No. 4 Sylvania boys play No. 5 Collinsville at 8:30 p.m.
The girls semifinal round is scheduled for Thursday. The No. 1 Plainview/No. 8 Valley Head winner will play the No. 4 Ider/No. 5 Geraldine winner at 6 p.m. The No. 2 Collinsville/No. 7 Crossville winner plays the No. 3 Sylvania/No. 6 Fyffe winner at 7:30 p.m.
The girls championship game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The boys semifinal round begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 with a matchup between the No. 1 Plainview/No. 8 Valley Head winner facing the No. 4 Sylvania/No. 5 Collinsville winner. The No. 2 Fyffe/No. 7 Crossville winner plays the No. 3 Geraldine/No. 6 Ider winner at 7:30 p.m.
The boys championship game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The tournament schedule is subject to change. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
