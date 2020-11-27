Lane White had a game-high 22 points, Bryson Richey scored 12 points and Kyler Rogers had 10 as Fort Payne pulled away from the Fyffe Red Devils for a 65-44 win in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats used an 8-5 run in the third quarter to advance a 35-23 halftime lead to 52-35 heading into the final period. Rogers had a 3-pointer, Shaq Hawkins scored off a rebound and White added a fast-break dunk to highlight Fort Payne’s third-quarter effort.
Hawkins finished with eight points, all coming in the second half.
Micah Johnson scored 14 points with five rebounds and Tate Goolesby added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Devils.
Fort Payne defeated Geraldine 77-69 on Wednesday to improve to 3-2.
Fyffe defeated Sardis on Wednesday and improved to 3-1.
Crossville 67, Gaston 55:
Landin Cox made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points as the Crossville boys downed the Gaston Bulldogs 67-55 in Crossville on Tuesday.
Cox scored nine of the Lions’ 12 points in the first quarter from three 3-point baskets. He shot 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Harley Hicks and Quentin Chapman scored 12 points apiece for Crossville.
The Lions led 31-26 at the break.
Kendall Blackwell paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and Will Bagley added 11 points.
