Jordan Coker singled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2, helping propel Collinsville past Winston County 7-6, sweeping the best-of-three series in the first round of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs last Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers (20-8) rallied from a 6-4 deficit in the seventh frame and advanced to the second round, where they’ll host Vincent in a best-of-three series this week. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, respectively. An if-necessary third game is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

