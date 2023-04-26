Jordan Coker singled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2, helping propel Collinsville past Winston County 7-6, sweeping the best-of-three series in the first round of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs last Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers (20-8) rallied from a 6-4 deficit in the seventh frame and advanced to the second round, where they’ll host Vincent in a best-of-three series this week. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, respectively. An if-necessary third game is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Coker plated two runs on four hits, including a double, and Keaton DeBoard doubled while Dawson Cothran doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored for Collinsville. Mason McAteer drove in a run on three hits, and DeBoard earned the win on the mound in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four while surrendering one run on three hits.
Kamden Steele homered and drove in two runs for the Yellow Jackets, and Dillyn Chancey doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Steele tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
In last Friday’s Game 1, Gavin Lang’s big outing at the plate and on the mound helped Collinsville roll to an 8-1 victory.
The Panthers posted five runs in the opening inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Lang posted three hits and drove in two runs, while striking out six and allowing four hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings for Collinsville. DeBoard plated two runs on two hits, and Cothran and Shaun Stewart each drove in a run on two hits.
Game 2 was postponed at 7:30 p.m. Friday due to lightning, with Collinsville leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
Hokes Bluff 8, Plainview 4
Plainview’s Logan Payne doubled and drove in two runs and Braden Haymon scored a run on two hits in a Game 2 loss to Hokes Bluff, suffering a sweep in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
Sam Crowell gave up five runs on two hits in one inning of the loss for the Bears, who finished the 2023 season with a 17-10 overall record.
Brayson Hayes tripled on two hits and drove in three runs for the Eagles, while Colton Shields doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Dawson Teague drove in three runs. Glavine Lamberth struck out seven and allowed four hits and two runs across four innings.
In Game 1, Levi Brown struck out 10 and surrendered eight runs on nine hits in six innings of Plainview’s 8-4 loss.
Britt Morgan doubled and Payne doubled on two hits with a run scored for the Bears. Trey Rutledge plated a run on two hits and Regan Davis drove in two runs on two hits.
Hayes homered with an RBI and two runs scored for Hokes Bluff, while Brodie Brogdon added a double and a triple and Bray Bearden doubled on two hits with two runs scored. Shields earned the win on the mound in five innings; he struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits.
Jake Wooden and Blake Dobbins each produced a home run to help Fyffe power past Southeastern in Game 1 of a best-of-three AHSAA Class 2A state playoff series last Friday.
The Red Devils took a 6-4 loss in Game 2 last Friday, as Southeastern forced a decisive third game last Saturday, where the Mustangs held on to win 19-18 and eliminate Fyffe.
Fyffe finished the 2023 season with an 18-13 overall record.
In Game 1, Will Arnold and Wooden each recorded a triple and Tucker Wilks added a double for the Red Devils, who took the lead for good at 3-2 in the third inning. Dobbins earned the complete-game win on the mound, striking out 12 and surrendering three runs on two hits.
Andrew Hicks took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up seven hits while retiring five batters in a complete game.
In Game 2, Yahir Balcazar homered while Trenton Rowell and Arnold each registered a double. Gus Fowler tossed 4 2/3 innings, sitting four and allowing one run on three hits.
Gabriel Marsh picked up the win in 6 2/3 innings; he struck out eight and allowed six hits and four runs.
