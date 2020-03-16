PREP SOCCER: Collinsville boys score pair of region wins

The Collinsville boys soccer team earned a pair of Class 2A, Region 7 wins last week to remain undefeated in region play.
The Panthers shut out Holly Pond 11-0 on Thursday, ahead of an 11-1 defeat against New Hope on Friday.
“It's been a tough year with a young team, with the weather, and some suspensions,” Panthers coach Jeff Stanley said. “However, we have started to come together. We have the correct combination. Hopefully, we can make another run at the playoffs."
In the Holly Pond win, Tristan Gallegos scored three goals and had an assist. Cesar Sanchez, Brian Diaz and William Sales scored two goals each. Juan Mendez and Jonathan Ocelot scored one goal each. Roberto Diaz had one assist.
Luis Reyes protected the shutout in goal.
Against New Hope, Jason Perez scored seven goals. Mendez scored two goals and Roberto Diaz and Roberto Carlos scored a goal each. Bryant Parker, Ocelot, Brian Diaz and Brandon Ayala had an assist each.
The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and 3-0 in region play.
