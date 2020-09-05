Fyffe holds Collinsville scoreless in region opener

Ike Rowell and Hunter Machen each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Fyffe Red Devils shut out Collinsville 54-0 in a region opener for both teams Friday night.
Rowell had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown to put Fyffe (2-0) ahead 14-0 with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter after Kyle Dukes scored on a 1-yard run.
Malachi Mize rushed for a 21-yard score with 2 minutes left in the opening period to make it 21-0.
Rowell peeled off a 51-yard scoring run early in the second, before Justin Stiefel and Brody Hicks added scoring runs of 15 and 28 yards, respectively, to give the Red Devils a 41-0 advantage at halftime.
Machen scored on a 6-yard run in the third and a 28-yard run in fourth.
Fyffe finished with 381 yards rushing to 33 for the Panthers (2-1).
The Red Devils collected 24 first downs. Collinsville finished with four first downs.
