Today

A shower of rain or wet snow possible early. Cloudy. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.