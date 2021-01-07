Plainview remained atop the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A boys state high school basketball rankings in its second poll of the season this week.
The Bears (18-2) retained their No. 1 position in 3A, while fellow DeKalb County representative Fyffe (10-4) was voted No. 4 in the 3A boys.
On the girls’ side, Plainview (16-5) stayed in the poll at No. 10 in 3A. While just outside of the cut, Collinsville (7-4) and Sylvania (10-5) were other 3A DeKalb teams nominated this week.
Ider (14-6) reported at No. 7 in 2A girls.
ASWA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (17-0)
2. Hoover (13-4)
3. Vestavia Hills (17-2)
4. Spain Park (17-2)
5. James Clemens (7-3)
6. Thompson (10-5)
7. Sparkman (8-4)
8. Huntsville (12-4)
9. Gadsden City (14-6)
10. Austin (5-6)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-1), Auburn (10-2), Baker (9-6), Dothan (7-6), Enterprise (11-4), Oak Mountain (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (8-2)
2. Shades Valley (8-2)
3. Pinson Valley (8-2)
4. Oxford (10-1)
5. Eufaula (14-3)
6. Hartselle (14-2)
7. Calera (9-6)
8. Mountain Brook (14-6)
9. Spanish Fort (13-3)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (11-5), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Cullman (9-3), Decatur (10-9), Minor (10-6), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Robertsdale (15-5), Scottsboro (11-3), Valley (8-2), Wetumpka (6-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (11-4)
2. Parker (6-2)
3. Center Point (4-1)
4. Lee-Huntsville (3-1)
5. Pleasant Grove (10-4)
6. Guntersville (7-1)
7. Lawrence County (9-3)
8. Tallassee (3-2)
9. Charles Henderson (13-6)
10. LeFlore (5-5)
Others nominated: Andalusia (8-4), B.C. Rain (8-3), Faith-Mobile (6-6), Russellville (8-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (15-2)
2. Anniston (12-1)
3. Dallas County (7-0)
4. White Plains (7-3)
5. Westminster Christian (9-3)
6. St. Michael (12-7)
7. Good Hope (11-4)
8. Brooks (8-5)
9. West Morgan (5-6)
10. Hamilton (9-7)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (10-5), Deshler (12-5), Haleyville (13-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (17-2)
2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-2)
3. Cottage Hill (12-1)
4. Fyffe (10-4)
5. Mobile Christian (13-3)
6. Piedmont (2-2)
7. Opp (8-0)
8. Pike County (1-1)
9. Chickasaw (7-2)
10. Elkmont (10-4)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-6), Danville (9-4), Houston Academy (10-3), Lauderdale County (10-4), Providence Christian (8-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (10-5)
2. Clarke County (13-2)
3. Calhoun (7-6)
4. North Sand Mountain (10-4)
5. Westbrook Christian (11-3)
6. Section (10-6)
7. Geneva County (8-2)
8. Spring Garden (11-3)
9. Lanett (4-1)
10. Sand Rock (12-3)
Others nominated: Addison (9-9), Hatton (7-4), Vincent (6-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Pickens County (2-1)
2. Skyline (10-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (5-7)
4. Covenant Christian (9-2)
5. Jacksonville Christian (7-1)
6. Florala (12-3)
7. Brantley (6-0)
8. Autaugaville (9-0)
9. Belgreen (10-2)
10. Keith (2-6)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-2), Georgiana (6-6), Meek (9-2), Woodville (6-3).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (8-2)
3. Glenwood (12-1)
4. Springwood (9-2)
5. Chambers Academy (6-1)
6. Jackson Academy (6-1)
7. Evangel Christian (3-4)
8. Edgewood (5-5)
9. Sparta (5-4)
10. Clarke Prep (8-4)
Others nominated: Macon-East (4-4), Monroe Academy (5-5), Morgan Academy (3-6).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (18-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (19-2)
4. Foley (12-3)
5. Theodore (16-3)
6. Spain Park (15-5)
7. Auburn (10-3)
8. Sparkman (12-7)
9. Gadsden City (12-2)
10. Davidson (5-8)
Others nominated: Dothan (6-4), James Clemens (8-9), Thompson (11-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (19-1)
2. Eufaula (13-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (10-5)
4. Athens (7-1)
5. Buckhorn (13-2)
6. Hartselle (9-2)
7. Northridge (12-4)
8. Madison Academy (5-6)
9. Muscle Shoals (5-6)
10. Mortimer Jordan (15-3)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (9-3), Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Chelsea (11-5), Cullman (11-6), Homewood (8-6), Opelika (4-6), Oxford (13-4), Park Crossing (6-3), Scottsboro (9-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (6-1)
2. Pleasant Grove (15-4)
3. Charles Henderson (5-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (9-4)
5. Mae Jemison (6-5)
6. LeFlore (9-5)
7. Lee-Huntsville (6-7)
8. East Limestone (8-8)
9. Ramsay (6-9)
10. Lawrence County (9-2)
Others nominated: Fairfield (8-6), West Point (9-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (13-5)
2. Anniston (7-3)
3. Rogers (12-5)
4. Deshler (11-7)
5. Jackson (10-2)
6. North Jackson (5-5)
7. Handley (7-5)
8. Oneonta (9-4)
9. Williamson (6-2)
10. St. James (10-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (13-4), Geneva (7-6), Straughn (9-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (12-2)
2. Susan Moore (18-2)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-0)
4. Trinity (12-1)
5. Prattville Christian (15-2)
6. T.R. Miller (6-1)
7. Lauderdale County (9-3)
8. Winfield (11-1)
9. Phil Campbell (13-5)
10. Plainview (16-5)
Others nominated: Clements (7-6), Collinsville (7-4), Elkmont (9-5), Ohatchee (5-2), Sylvania (10-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (10-5)
2. Spring Garden (17-2)
3. Midfield (12-3)
4. G.W. Long (7-0)
5. Geneva County (9-5)
6. Hatton (11-2)
7. Ider (14-6)
8. Cold Springs (10-5)
9. Sand Rock (9-7)
10. Falkville (15-4)
Others nominated: Mars Hill Bible (3-1), St. Luke’s (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (13-5)
2. Winterboro (7-0)
3. Loachapoka (7-7)
4. Samson (11-2)
5. Florala (6-5)
6. Pleasant Home (5-1)
7. Coosa Christian (11-2)
8. Red Level (6-2)
9. Lindsay Lane (9-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (4-1)
Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Belgreen (7-7), Covenant Christian (3-1), Vina (6-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (11-1)
2. Tuscaloosa Academy (9-0)
3. Clarke Prep (12-2)
4. Lee-Scott (5-3)
5. Lakeside (5-3)
6. Chambers Academy (5-2)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (4-4)
8. Southern Academy (6-1)
9. Sparta Academy (3-4)
10. Monroe Academy (6-4)
Others nominated: Edgewood Academy (6-4), Patrician Academy (3-5)
