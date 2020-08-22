Fyffe dominates Isabella in season debut

Ike Rowell scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Fyffe Red Devils collected 350 total yards in a 48-0 victory against the Isabella Mustangs in their season debut at home Friday night.
Rowell carried the ball 15 times for 114 yards and two TDs. He also went 2-for-3 passing for 71 yards with no interceptions and a touchdown throw to Brody Dalton.
Rowell scored on a 7-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the first quarter before completing a 24-yard scoring pass to Dalton with 46 seconds left in the period to give the Red Devils (1-0) a 14-0 advantage.
Fyffe extended its lead to 28-0 at intermission following a 10-yard TD run by Justin Stiefel and a 1-yard scoring dive by Kyle Dukes.
Rowell found the end zone again in the third with a 5-yard run and Hunter Gillilan added a scoring run of 23 yards to push the lead to 42-0 with 1:45 remaining in the quarter.
Brody Hicks capped the night’s scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 2:49 left to play.
Dalton made all six PAT kick attempts for the Red Devils.
Fyffe finished with 289 yards rushing and collected just two penalties for 20 yards. The Red Devils had 18 first downs to the Mustangs’ nine.
Zack Chapman led Isabella (0-1) with 81 yards rushing on 25 attempts.
Fyffe begins its bye week before starting region play with a visit to Collinsville on Sept. 4.
