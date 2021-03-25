In the second edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school softball state rankings, Plainview posted at No. 3 in Class 3A, Fyffe appeared at No. 10 in 3A and Fort Payne ranked seventh in 6A as teams representing DeKalb County.
Collinsville (3-3) and Geraldine (7-4-1) were nominated for the 3A poll but missed the cut in the latest state rankings, which were released Wednesday night.
Plainview (13-2-1) defeated 2A’s top-ranked Pisgah 4-3 on Monday, highlighting the Bears’ latest progress on the season.
Fyffe (8-4-2) notched a 16-0 victory against Asbury on Monday and bested Sylvania 5-2 on Wednesday.
Fort Payne (17-2) overcame its second loss of the season, a 3-2 loss at Scottsboro on Monday, by defeating Arab 11-1 on Tuesday.
Here are the latest ASWA softball state rankings in their entirety:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (12-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Thompson (21-4)
8. Austin (14-5)
9. Sparkman (10-2)
10. Hoover (18-10)
Others nominated: Albertville (11-8), Auburn (10-7), Baker (8-14), Dothan (19-5), Enterprise (10-8), Oak Mountain (13-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (19-5)
2. Helena (20-4)
3. Buckhorn (15-2)
4. Spanish Fort (18-3)
5. Hazel Green (15-7)
6. Pell City (14-2)
7. Fort Payne (17-2)
8. Springville (13-5)
9. Cullman (11-7)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (5-4), Chelsea (13-7), Chilton County (15-10), Gardendale (13-10-1), Hartselle (9-8), Oxford (9-8), Saraland (13-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (14-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (21-5)
5. Hayden (16-5-1)
6. Ardmore (12-8)
7. Alexandria (14-8)
8. Lawrence County (17-8)
9. Satsuma (17-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (11-5), Rehobeth (9-9), Sylacauga (11-3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (27-5)
2. Rogers (12-3)
3. Northside (21-5)
4. Cleburne County (18-4)
5. Madison County (16-4)
6. Dale County (15-11)
7. North Jackson (10-7)
8. Wilson (10-7)
9. Alabama Christian (9-13)
10. Cherokee County (8-6)
Others nominated: Etowah (14-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (11-2), Priceville (10-7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (15-5)
2. Houston Academy (20-3)
3. Plainview (13-2-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (15-7)
5. Mobile Christian (15-5)
6. Opp (19-6-1)
7. Danville (11-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (17-9)
10. Fyffe (8-4-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (12-10), Collinsville (3-3), Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (7-4-1), Winfield (12-8-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (9-4)
2. Sumiton Christian (12-7)
3. Hatton (10-10)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Leroy (20-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (12-7)
7. Orange Beach (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (7-3)
9. Sand Rock (9-8-1)
10. Red Bay (10-6)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (8-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (11-3), West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (11-2)
3. Skyline (10-2)
4. Appalachian (8-2)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Maplesville (15-9)
7. Sweet Water (10-11)
8. Kinston (9-10)
9. Millry (11-6)
10. Athens Bible (6-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (7-6), Berry (8-9), Cherokee (9-3), Holy Spirit (2-6).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (17-7)
2. Macon East (22-9)
3. Clarke Prep (18-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
5. Glenwood (17-11)
6. Hooper Academy (15-8)
7. Edgewood (13-13)
8. Southern Academy (13-3)
9. Lakeside (11-12)
10. Abbeville Christian (10-10)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (8-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.