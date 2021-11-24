Wildcats open Glencoe tourney with pair of wins

The Fort Payne boys basketball team scored wins against Cleburne County and Glencoe, respectively, to improve its win streak to four games during a Thanksgiving tournament at Glencoe High School this week.
On Monday, the Wildcats routed Cleburne 63-28 behind a 20-point scoring effort from Connor Cash. Marcus Ledford scored eight points and Malik Turner and Darrell Prater each finished with seven points for Fort Payne (4-2).
Dearion Prothro led Cleburne with eight second-half points.
Ledford scored four points in the opening period as Fort Payne took a 13-4 lead. Cash delivered six points in the second period and the Wildcats pushed their advantage to a commanding 31-8 at the break.
In the third, Cash scored 10 points as the Wildcats pieced together their most productive scoring period of the game with 21 points — they led 52-16 by quarter’s end.
After going scoreless in the third, Prater made a 2-point basket along with three foul shots to help Fort Payne close out the win.
On Tuesday, Turner and Ledford scored 13 points apiece to help the Wildcats roll past Glencoe 69-37. Alan Harcrow added nine points and Shaq Hawkins finished with eight points.
Fort Payne led 19-8 after the first period and 33-18 at intermission.
Ledford made a 3-pointer and three 2-point baskets in the opening frame, while Harcrow and Ethan Evett each added a 3-pointer.
Fort Payne advanced its lead to 53-29 by the end of the third period.
Garrett Gaskin paced the Yellow Jackets with eight points.
The Wildcats closed the Glencoe tournament with a game against Faith Christian. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal’s weekend edition went to press.
