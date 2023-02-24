HOF inductions will be on 2-year cycle

The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame board voted to place the HOF induction program on a two-year cycle in a recent meeting.
The next induction banquet will be in July 2024. The past two banquets have been a tremendous success and the sponsorships from the communities of DeKalb County have been unbelievable, president C.M. Sanford said in a statement, asking that people in DeKalb County continue to support the HOF urging the communities to nominate individuals for induction.
Nomination forms can be obtained from board members or the HOF website (dcshof.com). The scholarship program, which awards four $1,500 scholarships to DeKalb County student-athletes, will continue on a yearly basis. In the statement, Sanford asked that each school in DeKalb County nominate two students for these scholarships.
Sanford said those who would like to donate to the scholarship program can contact any HOF board member or email the HOF.
FPHS hosting annual basketball academy
Fort Payne High School basketball programs will welcome boys and girls to their annual FUNdamentals Basketball Academy in March.
The free basketball skills sessions will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Fort Payne High School’s gymnasium and are for those in grades 2-6.
The clinic will feature instruction from current FPHS coaches and players, as well as former players. Basketball skills such as ball handling, shooting, passing and agility work will be taught.
For more information or to register, contact FPHS varsity girls head coach Steve Sparks (256-845-0535; ssparks@fpcsk12.com) or varsity boys head coach Michael Banks (mbanks@fpcsk12.com).
