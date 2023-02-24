HOF inductions will be on 2-year cycle

The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame board voted to place the HOF induction program on a two-year cycle in a recent meeting. 

The next induction banquet will be in July 2024. The past two banquets have been a tremendous success and the sponsorships from the communities of DeKalb County have been unbelievable, president C.M. Sanford said in a statement, asking that people in DeKalb County continue to support the HOF urging the communities to nominate individuals for induction. 

