Luke Smith finished with 29 points and six rebounds, Jonah Williams scored 15 points and Plainview toppled Baylor (Tenn.) 57-55 in double overtime at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Dylan Haymon scored nine points and Landon White pulled down seven rebounds, as the Bears won their sixth consecutive game, improving to 6-2.
Both teams struggled from 3-point range. The Red Raiders shot 25% (5 of 20) and Plainview shot 24% (6 of 25).
Fort Payne 60, Albertville 58 —
Luke Stephens and Alan Harcrow combined for 47 points, as Fort Payne downed Albertville at Fort Payne High School on Monday night.
The Wildcats (4-5) led 36-20 at halftime before the Aggies narrowed the gap to 46-44 by the end of the third quarter.
Harcrow hit five 3-point baskets in the game.
Cooper Colvin led the Aggies with 17 points. Sam Barcliff finished with 13 points, Keandre Yancey added 11 points and John Wesley Seay 10 points.
Fyffe 71, Collinsville 57 —
Cooper Cox tallied a game-high 23 points, leading four Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring in a win against Collinsville at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Brody Willoughby and Eli Butts scored 14 points apiece and Jesse Mathews added 10 points, as the Red Devils (4-1, 1-0 Class 2A-Area 12) took a 30-18 halftime lead and a 54-40 advantage entering the fourth quarter of the area contest.
Colton Wills paced the Panthers (2-2, 0-2) with 21 points and Gavin Land had nine points.
Geraldine 69, Sylvania 56 —
Jaxon Colvin scored 28 points with eight rebounds, as Geraldine beat Sylvania in a Class 3A-Area 14 game at Geraldine High School on Tuesday night.
Lucas Bryant scored 19 points with six rebounds, Connor Johnson had 16 points with 12 rebounds and Redick Smith chipped in four points with five assists for the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1 3A-Area 14).
Geraldine broke a 32-all halftime tie to take a 55-48 advantage by the end of the third period.
Sylvania (1-4, 0-1) was led by Josh Scott’s 18 points and Griffin Turner had 15 points.
Griffin Weldon led Ider with a game-high 16 points in a loss against visiting Class 2A-Area 15 foe North Sand Mountain on Tuesday night.
Chandler Sullivan paced the Bison with 12 points, Landon Keller scored 11 points and Konner Brown and Brody Helton each contributed nine points.
NSM raced to a 24-5 lead and pushed it to 40-11 by halftime.
