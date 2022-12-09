Luke Smith finished with 29 points and six rebounds, Jonah Williams scored 15 points and Plainview toppled Baylor (Tenn.) 57-55 in double overtime at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.

Dylan Haymon scored nine points and Landon White pulled down seven rebounds, as the Bears won their sixth consecutive game, improving to 6-2.

