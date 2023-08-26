Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.