A second-half surge from North Sand Mountain and some costly mistakes from Valley Head led to a 15-0 opening-night victory for the Bison.
After more than three quarters with no score, North Sand Mountain’s Kaden Moore broke the scoreless tie on a 2-yard run with 10:34 left in the game to give the Bison the lead they needed to secure the win. Landon Keller converted the 2-point conversion with a pass to Kade Davis for an 8-0 lead.
The score was set up after Valley Head turned the ball over on fourth-and-3 due to a miscue on the snap. The mistake gave North Sand Mountain the ball on the Valley Head 47 and led to the go-ahead score.
On the next drive, Valley Head started marching down the field but another miscue on the snap put the Tigers behind the chains and eventually forced a punt.
North Sand Mountain again capitalized on the mistake and scored with a Hank Farmer 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-inches with 1:09 left in the game.
Keller sealed the win with an interception with 11.4 seconds remaining.
“Those mistakes cost us,” Valley Head coach Charles Hammon said. “We knew we had a young backfield and mistakes like that might happen. We played great in the first half but North Sand Mountain has a great team and they played great in the second half.”
Despite not scoring, Valley Head finished the night with 195 yards rushing. Quarterback Tytan Blevins led the way with 112 yards. Nate Bain finished with 33 yards and Ben Johnson added another 28 yards.
Farmer led the way for North Sand Mountain with 53 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Keller finished the night going 6-for-13 passing for 48 yards and an interception. Davis finished with three catches for 20 yards. Keller and Davis connected twice in the second half in clutch situations. Once on a fourth and 6 to move the chains at the end of the third and again in the fourth on a third and 9 with 5:38 remaining in the game.
