FORT PAYNE — Leading Ider’s cross country program in its third year in existence, coach Dustin Bryant feels like the depth of this year’s team could pay off with some hardware when the Hornets visit the AHSAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Fort Payne and Geraldine will also represent DeKalb County in fielding runners at the Oakville Indian Mounds course in Moulton.
Ider had nine runners qualify for the state meet last week. The girls team won the Class 1A-2A, Section 4 meet, highlighted by seventh-grader Makinley Traylor’s first-place finish.
Youth has been a positive for the Hornets all season, as their state meet roster consists of five seventh-graders.
“This group of seventh-graders along with my best two returners from the previous season has really pushed us over the top,” Bryant said. “This is the first year going into state that I've truly felt we can make a run at this thing. Not to take anything away from the previous two seasons, which both teams made it to state. I just feel like the depth is there this season.”
The Hornets’ roster for Saturday’s girls race includes sophomore Lexi Brewer, freshman Aubree Chapman, eighth-grader Maleah Smith and seventh-graders Kennzie Smith, Emma Hayes, Madylin Johnson, Brynley Traylor and Makinley Traylor. Junior Everett King is Ider’s lone male runner.
It took a collective effort for the Ider girls to finish as sectional champions. They’ll look to put everything together one last time Saturday.
“We're very young with all underclassmen so the fact that they can motivate and pick each other up tells a lot about their character,” Bryant said. “Every week it seems we have someone else step up when we need them most.
“I tell the girls every week, ‘Don't take anything for granted and we need everyone competing.’ Last season, the state meet was decided by the sixth-place finishers.”
Ider's girls will run at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. King will participate in the boys race at 10:10 a.m.
Fort Payne will field 10 runners in Saturday’s Class 6A races.
Senior Arturo Rodriguez will be the Wildcats’ lone male runner. He placed third overall in last week’s 6A, Section 5 meet in Cullman and has been the Fort Payne boys’ leading runner all season.
“(Rodriguez) works harder than anyone that I have coached in a long time,” Wildcats coach Ashley Jackson said. “He has one goal in mind and won't stop until he accomplishes that goal, which I feel certain will be at the state meet Saturday.”
Rodriguez will run in the 6A boys race at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.
Fort Payne’s field of female runners includes senior Aylin Vega, who is looking to make the all-state team for a second straight year, and junior Maddie Jackson, eyeing her fifth consecutive all-state honor.
Maddie Jackson, the daughter of coach Ashley Jackson, finished second at last week’s sectional meet and has consistently been the leading runner for the Fort Payne girls all season.
“Most know that she is the coach's daughter, so she doesn't get the praise she deserves from me most of the time,” Ashley Jackson said. “Her finish at the sectional meet was probably the best finish she's had all season long, finishing over 30 seconds faster than she did two weeks ago on the same course. The team will need her consistency on Saturday for them to have a chance to finish as one of the top-five 6A schools.”
Newcomer Reese McCurdy, a seventh-grader, also qualified for the state meet and has been a pleasant surprise in Fort Payne’s success this season. Starting her first varsity race, McCurdy crossed the finish line as Ashley Jackson’s No. 4 runner. At the sectional meet, she crossed as the No. 2 runner.
“She has stepped up big when she is needed and seems to get better every time she steps on the line. I'm looking forward to big things from her in the future,” Ashley Jackson said of McCurdy.
Sophomores Abigail Vega and Anahi Barboza, along with freshmen Angel Reyes and Madison Meadows, eighth-grader Dania Belman and seventh-grader Sara Boatwright will also represent the Fort Payne girls Saturday.
The Fort Payne girls will run at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.
Defending 3A state champion Collin Mayfield, a senior, will be joined by senior teammate Ezekiel Anderson as Geraldine’s representatives in the 3A boys meet. They are scheduled to run at 9:30 a.m.
Mayfield captured the 3A, Section 3 individual boys championship last week, earning a return appearance in the state meet. His top qualifying time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds was less than three seconds faster than the second-place runner, Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson.
Mayfield maintained his lead for the entirety of the sectional race with Nelson staying close behind. Nelson attempted to chase down the lead in the last 500 yards, but Mayfield held his lead position and finished just ahead of the charging Nelson.
Geraldine coach Robin Bynum said Mayfield has been battling a lower leg injury that has slowed him down a bit.
“The course at White Plains where our sectionals were held this year was very difficult on his leg,” Bynum said. “The course is known to be a slow and difficult course but even with an injury, Collin was able to hold the lead the entire race.”
Anderson had a qualifying time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds at the sectional race.
“Ezekiel has worked very hard the last three years to improve on his time,” Bynum said. “This year Ezekiel has finally seen all his hard work pay off and qualified for the state meet.
“Collin and Ezekiel have both worked very hard together and are going to compete together at the state meet. That is awesome for these two hard-working seniors.”
