Madison Myers scored 14 points and Marie Woodall had 13 points as the No. 2-ranked Fyffe girls held off No. 3 Plainview 54-48 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night, advancing to the Sand Mountain Tournament championship game against No. 1 Pisgah. The Red Devils (9-2) led 23-16 at intermission and made 7 of 9 third-quarter free-throw attempts to extend it to 38-26 heading into the third.
Plainview (9-4) worked hard at attacking the basket in the fourth and drew fouls to slice the deficit to 45-39 with 3:58 remaining. The Bears delivered on their attempts, shooting 7 of 10, while also getting turnovers and turning them into transition layups.
Anabelle Taylor switched the ball from her left to right hand to score a layup that gave Fyffe a 49-43 lead with 1:43 to play. Trailing 51-45 with 31.7seconds left, the Bears lost the ball out o bounds and were forced to foul.
Emma Twilley made a pair of free throws and Woodall added another foul shot to seal the win.
Woodall finished with seven rebounds and five steals for Fyffe, while Taylor added eight rebounds and Alexia Barber chipped in seven rebounds.
Tobi Trotter paced Plainview with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ava Smith scored 11 points and Elaine Puckett pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds.
Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout, especially during the first half. Neither side was able to establish offensive sets until the second half.
Hornets get strong start, fade vs. Eagles
The Ider girls couldn’t have asked for a better start against the two-time defending Sand Mountain Tournament champion Pisgah Eagles.
After hanging with Pisgah for a half, defense and ball movement was too much to overcome for the Hornets in an 88-60 loss in the second semifinal-round game Thursday night.
The Hornets’ size matched up well with Pisgah (12-0) and allowed them to keep the game close for a half. They drilled six shots from 3-point range in the opening period. Gracie Flynn had three shots from long distance during the frame and finished with six total 3s and a team-high 20 points.
Savannah Seals found Flynn for a corner 3-pointer to give Ider (12-3) its last lead at 11-10 with 2:41 left in the first period. Kaleigh Carson dished to Flynn for another 3 to pull the Hornets within 15-14 and Alayna Chapman pulled up for 3 to make it 23-20 with 30 seconds left.
Seals made a pair of 3-pointers in the second period and Chapman scored a fast-break layup to cut the deficit to 35-32 with 5 minutes to play in the half.
The Eagles found their offensive flow late in the half, with Molly Heard scoring on a shot from the low post, hitting a 3-pointer and adding a layup to push the lead to 53-43 at the halftime break.
Pisgah’s defensive pressure improved to begin the third and allowed the offense to be active. Using good ball movement, the Eagles took good shots and pulled away, advancing to defend their tournament title for a third straight year.
Chloe Womack scored a game-high 31 points for Pisgah, with Heard adding 28 points.
Seals made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for the Hornets, and Carson added 10 points.
