Crossville upsets Geraldine in rivalry game

CROSSVILLE — Dusty Darnell never lost to Geraldine during his All-State career as a Crossville football player in the 1990s.
On Friday night, Darnell posted his first win in the rivalry as Crossville’s head coach, guiding the Lions to a 21-12 decision in the 99th renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek.
The Lions ended a three-game Geraldine winning streak in the series, which they lead 57-39-3. Crossville finished with a 3-7 record.
Geraldine is 6-4 and headed to the state playoffs for the 14th consecutive year, a school record.
The Lions’ defense racked up four turnovers, getting interceptions from Alex Chacon and Hunter Haston, along with fumbles recoveries from Kolby Lesley and Dekota Causey.
In the first quarter, Crossville turned it over on downs twice deep in Geraldine territory, including after Lesley’s fumble recovery.
The Lions grabbed a 7-0 lead on Chacon’s 4-yard touchdown run around right end with 10:43 left in the second quarter. Rodolfo Balcazar nailed the extra point.
Crossville’s short kickoff bounced high off the turf, and Chacon tipped it to teammate Colton Adkins, who recovered at Geraldine’s 35-yard line.
At the 8:42 mark, a holding penalty wiped out a CHS touchdown. The Lions eventually turned it over on downs at the GHS 7.
According to the CHS statisticians, the Lions outgained the Bulldogs 191-24 in the first half.
It took Geraldine just 30 seconds into the second half to surpass its first-half yardage total, as Caleb Hall grabbed Bo Harper’s short pass and turned it into a 60-yard touchdown with 11:30 left in the third period.The Bulldogs missed the extra point, leaving CHS in front 7-6.
Crossville answered with a 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Haston punched it into the end zone from 2 yards out with 6:59 remaining.
On the conversion attempt, Ernesto Lopez took an indirect snap up the middle for two points, giving the Lions a 15-6 cushion.
Geraldine muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Crossville’s Causey recovered at the Bulldogs’ 38. CHS failed to pick up a first down and turned it over at the 30 after a failed fourth-down conversion.
The Bulldogs took possession and marched 70 yards in 11 plays. Troy Willoughby burst through the line and ramble 24 yards for a touchdown with 12.2 seconds to go in the third.
Crossville stopped Geraldine’s two-point conversion run, leaving the score 15-12.
The Lions took the kickoff and drove 72 yards in 11 plays. Steven Juan opened the drive with a 28-yard carry to Geraldine’s 44.
On first-and-15 from Geraldine’s 27, Haston tossed a 17-yard pass to Chacon, who make a terrific leaping catch over a pair of Bulldog defenders.
Adkins found the end zone on third-and-goal from the 6 with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions missed the extra point, but they led 21-12.
Chacon picked off a pass to stop Geraldine’s ensuing drive with 4:24 to go. Crossville gained one first down before turning it over on downs at Geraldine’s 44 with 2:38 on the clock.
Haston’s interception with two minutes remaining sealed the Lions’ victory.
