Four DeKalb County basketball teams remained in top 10s in their respective classifications with the release of the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings Thursday morning.
The Plainview boys remained atop Class 3A, with Geraldine missing the top-10 cut but still receiving nominations. With a 19-4 record during the nomination process, the Bears posted ahead of No. 2 Cottage Hill, No. 3 Midfield, No. 4 Houston Academy and No. 5 Sumter Central.
Meanwhile, Collinsville and Fyffe garnered nominations in 2A boys. Mars Hill Bible topped the classification, with Holly Pond ranked second, Barbour County third, North Sand Mountain fourth and Decatur Heritage fifth.
On the girls’ side, Plainview maintained its No. 3 ranking in 3A behind No. 1 Trinity and No. 2 Susan Moore. Southside-Selma posted at No. 4 and St. James was fifth. Sylvania retained its top-10 ranking at No. 9 this week.
In 2A girls, Ider posted fifth. Cold Springs topped the classification, Mars Hill Bible was second, Sulligent third and Lanett fourth. Pisgah ranked eighth, while Collinsville missed the cut but received nominations.
This week’s ASWA state high school basketball rankings in each classification:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Sparkman (17-7)
3. Bob Jones (23-2)
4. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (19-6)
6. Davidson (18-4)
7. Foley (18-5)
8. Central-Phenix City (12-8)
9. Chelsea (18-6)
10. Huntsville (14-9)
Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (23-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (21-5)
5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2)
6. Huffman (20-3)
7. Gadsden City (15-7)
8. Oxford (12-10)
9. Mountain Brook (13-7)
10. Hartselle (18-6)
Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (21-4)
2. Eufaula (17-1)
3. Jasper (21-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
5. Ramsay (13-6)
6. Southside-Gadsden (16-5)
7. Wenonah (15-5)
8. Sardis (20-4)
9. Arab (14-7)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Carroll (15-5), Charles Henderson (8-8), East Limestone (14-7), Headland (13-5), Holtville (19-3), Madison Academy (15-8), Scottsboro (13-8), Williamson (11-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (24-0)
2. Deshler (19-4)
3. Prattville Christian (19-2)
4. Jackson (20-4)
5. New Hope (14-4)
6. St. John Paul II (17-5)
7. T.R. Miller (10-1)
8. UMS-Wright (21-5)
9. Geneva (19-3)
10. Hale Co. (15-7)
Others nominated: Anniston (13-9), Cherokee Co. (15-5), Dora (16-5), Hamilton (17-4), Montgomery Catholic (17-7), Priceville (12-6), Rogers (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (19-2)
2. Susan Moore (18-3)
3. Plainview (19-3)
4. Southside-Selma (15-3)
5. St. James (16-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (13-8)
7. Clements (17-3)
8. Ohatchee (17-3)
9. Sylvania (14-5)
10. Childersburg (14-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (14-6), Midfield (9-10), Pike Co. (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (20-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (14-3)
3. Sulligent (19-1)
4. Lanett (10-2)
5. Ider (15-7)
6. Luverne (21-0)
7. Geneva Co. (17-4)
8. Pisgah (11-5)
9. Francis Marion (18-1)
10. Decatur Heritage (17-5)
Others nominated: Abbeville (14-6), Collinsville (9-6), Cottonwood (10-5), G.W. Long (15-5), Hatton (14-5), J.U. Blacksher (14-3), Lexington (13-7), North Sand Mountain (16-7), Ranburne (17-5), Sand Rock (12-10), Samson (13-5), Washington Co. (14-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (23-0)
2. Skyline (18-4)
3. Marion Co. (10-11)
4. Loachapoka (13-9)
5. A.L. Johnson (15-4)
6. University Charter (12-3)
7. Brilliant (14-6)
8. Elba (14-5)
9. Addison (15-8)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (15-7), Red Level (8-3), Woodville (15-8).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (18-0)
2. Sparta Academy (20-1)
3. Lowndes Academy (10-5)
4. Glenwood (15-6)
5. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
6. Clarke Prep (16-2)
7. Lakeside (8-9)
8. Lee-Scott (NA)
9. Morgan Academy (10-5)
10. Southern Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-9), Hooper Academy (10-8), Jackson Academy (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (18-4)
3. Baker (17-5)
4. Spain Park (19-3)
5. Huntsville (16-7)
6. Fairhope (22-1)
7. Grissom (19-6)
8. Sparkman (18-6)
9. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-3)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (19-2), Austin (12-9), Chelsea (14-9), Dothan (18-3), Enterprise (9-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Mary Montgomery (11-6), Oak Mountain (17-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (19-0)
2. Mountain Brook (15-6)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Buckhorn (15-7)
5. Athens (14-2)
6. Homewood (15-9)
7. Muscle Shoals (14-4)
8. Cullman (18-4)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6)
10. Huffman (15-8)
Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-10), Clay-Chalkville (11-10), Hartselle (10-10), Helena (15-8), McAdory (13-9), Northridge (13-11), Paul Bryant (14-8), Pelham (15-7), Pike Road (15-7), Sidney Lanier (13-8), Wetumpka (13-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Wenonah (14-8)
3. Fairfield (18-7)
4. Scottsboro (15-7)
5. Guntersville (16-5)
6. John Carroll (16-4)
7. Charles Henderson (13-5)
8. Valley (19-0)
9. Jasper (14-5)
10. Carroll-Ozark (18-5)
Others nominated: Alexandria (11-7), Brewbaker Tech (8-11), Douglas (18-4), Faith-Mobile (13-9), Headland (17-6), LeFlore (14-5), St. Paul's (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (19-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (13-7)
4. Good Hope (17-6)
5. West Morgan (14-5)
6. Deshler (17-3)
7. Haleyville (11-11)
8. New Hope (14-5)
9. Cordova (14-5)
10. Montevallo (14-6)
Others nominated: Bibb Co. (10-8), Catholic-Montgomery (10-5), Cherokee Co. (9-8), Corner (16-5), DAR (16-6), Escambia Co. (12-6), Hanceville (17-5), Handley (11-6), Holt (13-8), Jackson (19-3), Prattville Christian (11-10), Priceville (9-8), UMS-Wright (14-10), Wilcox Central (9-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (19-4)
2. Cottage Hill (17-2)
3. Midfield (14-5)
4. Houston Academy (21-2)
5. Sumter Central (14-4)
6. Piedmont (15-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (15-4)
8. Lauderdale Co. (15-6)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-3)
10. Carbon Hill (17-5)
Others nominated: Geraldine (13-8), Montgomery Academy (10-8), Opp (10-7), St. James (8-5), Trinity (14-6), Westbrook Christian (15-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (15-5)
2. Holly Pond (19-4)
3. Barbour Co. (13-3)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-4)
5. Decatur Heritage (11-9)
6. Tanner (14-4)
7. Hatton (15-4)
8. Ariton (13-4)
9. Sulligent (16-5)
10. Aliceville (14-0)
Others nominated: Abbeville (13-7), Collinsville (11-9), Fyffe (12-10), Red Bay (15-5), Sand Rock (14-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (12-6), Vincent (14-4), Whitesburg Christian (15-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (17-3)
2. Autaugaville (10-6)
3. Oakwood Academy (13-5)
4. Brantley (12-2)
5. Spring Garden (12-6)
6. Georgiana (10-6)
7. Red Level (11-3)
8. Skyline (16-6)
9. Florala (13-5)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Calhoun (7-12), Donoho (11-8), Faith-Anniston (15-7), Leroy (7-4), McIntosh (12-6), Meek (15-7).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (20-1)
2. Heritage Christian (20-1)
3. Edgewood (15-3)
4. Glenwood (15-7)
5. Macon-East (16-4)
6. Lowndes Academy (13-2)
7. Abbeville Christian (12-6)
8. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
9. Morgan Academy (6-6)
10. Snook (11-3)
Others nominated: None.
