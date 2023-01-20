Four DeKalb County basketball teams remained in top 10s in their respective classifications with the release of the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings Thursday morning.

The Plainview boys remained atop Class 3A, with Geraldine missing the top-10 cut but still receiving nominations. With a 19-4 record during the nomination process, the Bears posted ahead of No. 2 Cottage Hill, No. 3 Midfield, No. 4 Houston Academy and No. 5 Sumter Central.

