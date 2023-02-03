Connor Johnson finished with 23 points as four Geraldine boys scored in double figures in a 66-58 win against Sardis on Tuesday night.
Johnson was honored for eclipsing the 1,000th point of his varsity career, earned during a DeKalb County Tournament game against Fyffe on Jan. 20.
Lucas Bryant scored 15 points with six rebounds, Jaxon Colvin added 14 points with six rebounds and assists and Redick Smith contributed 10 points for the Bulldogs (18-10).
Sardis was led by Eli Morton’s 17 points. Carson Gillilan and Kason Moore each added 13 points.
Jacksonville 76, Plainview 52 —
Luke Smith had 16 points and six rebounds, Landon White chipped in 12 points and Plainview fell at Class 4A Jacksonville, snapping a nine-game win streak Tuesday night.
The loss was Plainview’s first since December 29, 2022, then falling 45-30 to Columbia (Ga.) in a First State Bank Shootout game in Rainsville.
Jonah Williams made three 3-pointers for the Bears (24-5).
Brodie Willoughby and Cooper Cox each scored 14 points to lead five Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Jesse Burt and Isaac Slaton scored 13 points apiece, Jesse Mathews added 10 points and Eli Butts registered eight points, as the Red Devils pulled away from Woodville with a 26-4 second-quarter scoring differential.
Samuel Peek paced the Panthers with a game-high 23 points and Trey Stone chipped in 15 points.
Collinsville 57, Cedar Bluff 52 —
Colton Wills had 17 second-half points to lead Collinsville past Cedar Bluff on Tuesday night.
Mason McAteer contributed 12 points and Gavin Lang added 10 points for the Panthers.
Cedar Bluff’s Bucky Leek scored a game-high 25 points and Caleb Tucker added 11 points.
Whitesburg Christian 55, Ider 38 —
Griffin Weldon paced Ider with 15 points and Austin Cross had eight points against Whitesburg Christian Academy on senior night at Ider High School on Tuesday.
Whitesburg’s Annin Harper recorded a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Isaiah Matthews scored 10 points, Kaden Ragland added nine points and Kaleb Robinson had eight points.
The Warriors held a 19-18 lead at intermission and a 33-24 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
