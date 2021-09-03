Red Devils dominate Panthers in region play

The Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe football team celebrated its 2021 homecoming Friday night by smashing Collinsville 50-0 in the Class 3A, Region 7 opener for both programs.
The dominating victory allowed the Big Red Machine to extend some of their amazing winning streaks, including:
- 60 consecutive regular-season victories
- 50 straight wins at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field
- 47 victories in a row overall
- 40 consecutive region triumphs
The Red Devils (2-0) scored on their first five series of the night.
Brodie Hicks rushed 19 and 7 yards for first-quarter touchdowns, and a pair of two-point conversions made it 16-0.
Owen Blackwell’s interception set up Fyffe’s third score. Blackwell returned his theft to Collinsville’s 22-yard line, and Will Stephens broke free for a TD run on first down. The Red Devils missed the extra point, but they led 22-0 at the 3:12 mark.
Kyle Dukes crashed through the Panthers’ defense for an 11-yard touchdown run with 10:13 remaining in the second period. Yahir Balcazar’s point-after made it 29-0.
Logan Anderson capped Fyffe’s first-half scoring with an 8-yard run. Balcazar’s PAT extended the advantage to 36-0.
Fyffe’s defense held the Panthers without a first down in the opening half.
Stephens received the second-half kickoff and rocketed down the Panthers’ sideline for a 92-yard touchdown. Balcazar kicked it to 43-0 with 11:48 left in the third period.
The Red Devils’ backup quarterback, eighth-grader Aubrey Baker, led them on their final scoring drive of the night, a 20-play series Baker finished with a 6-yard TD pass to Blackwell on fourth-and-goal. Blackwell made a terrific catch and got a foot down along the right side of the end zone.
Jesse Martin nailed the extra point, making it 50-0 with 4:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils rolled up 26 first downs and 423 yards rushing. Hicks led the way with 125 yards on 21 carries.
Anderson gained 84 yards on eight attempts, and Baker had 12 carries for 68 yards. Eighth-grader Ryder Smith rushed for 60 yards on 12 attempts.
Fyffe’s defense limited Collinsville to one first down and 44 total yards.
