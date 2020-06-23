Plainview's Ferguson to begin lineworker training

Today

Thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.