Pisgah girls take control in 3rd, defeat Fyffe

Marie Woodall and Gracie Hicks finished with 11 points apiece for the Fyffe girls, as Pisgah used a strong third quarter to pull away with a 71-50 victory in the Sand Mountain Tournament championship at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday night.
The Red Devils (8-3) took a narrow 31-30 halftime lead, but Pisgah (13-0) held them to an 8-minute scoring drought between the third and fourth quarters to gain the needed separation and hold on for its third straight SMT championship. The Eagles outscored Fyffe 25-5 in the third.
Alexia Barber had six rebounds for Fyffe.
Molly Heard scored a game-high 25 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Eagles. Kallie Tinker finished with 17 points and Madison Myers chipped in eight rebounds.
