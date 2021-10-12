Sylvania topples Geraldine, wins team of the week

The Sylvania Rams are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after receiving 46% of the online voting.
Preston Bates rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, while teammate Brody Smith completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Rams' 41-28 victory against Class 3A, Region 7 rival Geraldine last Friday night.
Zack Anderson caught six passes for 112 yards and one score.
Sylvania improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in region play, while winning its third straight game.
