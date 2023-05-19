The Ider softball team closed its 2023 season with a 10-0 loss to Pleasant Valley in the elimination bracket of the AHSAA Class 2A state tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on Wednesday.
The Hornets, who finished with a 31-19 overall record, took two straight losses in the double-elimination tournament after opening with a 3-0 victory against J.U. Blacksher on Tuesday.
In a second elimination game Wednesday, Ider fell behind 5-0 through two innings before Pleasant Valley tacked on three additional runs in the top of the third frame to extend the margin to 8-0.
The game ended by run rule when the Raiders scratched across two more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Ider was limited to four hits — Sophia Murphey, Miklyn Troxtel, Kelsey Cooper and Kaylee Mann accounted for those hits. Brynley Traylor pitched five innings, giving up eight hits and runs.
Earlier Tuesday in the semifinal round, Ider fell behind in the fourth inning and couldn’t find the run support to rally in a 5-1 loss to eventual-state champion Hatton. Hatton claimed the 2A title after beating Wicksburg 12-10 in a decisive Game 2 in the winners’ bracket final; that was after Wicksburg won 14-6 in Game 1.
Against Hatton, Ider’s Lexi Brewer scored from third base on teammate Reece Jones’ bunt single in the bottom of the second frame to knot the game at 1.
The contest remained tied until Hatton’s Lexi Kilpatrick plated the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning. Jazz Mason followed with a run on a Brianna Oliver line drive before Ider escaped the inning with a third out, trailing 3-1.
The Hornets finished the game with four hits — Murphey, Troxtel, Jones and Julie Mavity each recorded one. Troxtel tossed a complete game, surrendering 10 hits.
Kailyn Quails drove in two runs on three hits, including a triple for Hatton, while Morgan Lane added a double. Oliver gave up four hits and struck out four in a complete-game win in the circle.
In Tuesday’s state playoff opener, Makinley Traylor drove in two runs in the top of the eighth inning as the Hornets eliminated J.U. Blacksher 3-0.
With one out in play, Traylor singled on a line drive to right field, allowing Cooper and Jones to score and give Ider a 2-0 lead.
Two batters later, Troxtel hit a sacrifice fly to center field and Emma Hayes plated a run to make it 3-0 before the Bulldogs recorded a third out.
Cooper tagged out Blacksher’s Keri Matheny at third base on a fielder’s choice following a pop out. Brynley Traylor collected a ground ball and secured the final out.
Brynley Traylor pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out six and walking four while surrendering four hits on 123 total pitches. Troxtel finished with two hits.
For the Bulldogs, Laney Saucer tallied two hits, while Darleigh Jeter took the complete-game loss in the circle, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.