With aspirations of playing college baseball after high school, Fort Payne rising seniors Eli Kirby and Dalton Gray have worked with eXposure Baseball, one of the country’s most elite travel ball programs, for the past two summers, giving themselves greater opportunities to catch the attention of college coaches and scouts.
Last weekend Kirby, Gray and their 17U Black team drew attention by winning the Perfect Game Southeast Elite championship in Athens.
“It was awesome because there are only a handful of these Perfect Game tournaments every year,” Gray said. “Only a handful get to win a tournament and it just felt good getting to win the whole thing.”
Following the Athens tournament, two more tournaments remained for the Fort Payne duo before their travel ball season closes. They began traveling to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., for a tournament Thursday.
Along their summer tour, Kirby and Gray made a stop with their team at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, home to the Volunteers’ baseball team.
The players toured the university and its athletic facilities, including Neyland Stadium (the Volunteers’ football stadium) and Thompson-Boling Arena (the basketball home).
“It was a humbling experience getting to go there and seeing how big the campus really was,” Gray said. “We’d never been anywhere like that before. It was cool for us small-town kids getting to pitch at Tennessee with all of the scouts’ eyes on us.”
Fort Payne baseball head coach Eric Varnadore said Kirby and Gray’s love for baseball is shown in their dedication to play throughout the summer.
“Playing with eXposure out of Tennessee, they go every weekend and they’re playing some elite competition,” the coach said. “Both of those guys have had great summers. Every outing has been really productive where they’ve pitched an extended amount of innings with a lot of strikeouts.
“Sometimes you just never know how you stack up against other people, but when they get out and go to those Perfect Game tournaments, they’re playing against some really good guys and they’ve both fared well against all of the competition they’ve faced.”
During his time on the mound at the University of Vanderbilt this summer, Gray faced a pair of Vanderbilt commits and a pair of Clemson commits.
In one of his best performances of the summer, Kirby threw a no-hitter through six innings against a Minnesota team. He gave up two walks and his pitch count got so high that he had to be taken out of the game. Against a team from Mississippi, Kirby recorded eight strikeouts with a walk in a winning effort.
Both Gray and Kirby noted the progression of mental focus throughout their respective high school playing careers. When faced with tough in-game situations on the mound, they’ve both learned how to better manage the stresses that come with having to deliver pitches when ball counts get high and bases get loaded.
“I know coach (Varnadore) trusts me more in those situations,” Gray said. “Mentally, I feel like I’ve gotten stronger where I don’t think about the moment as much, I just pitch.”
Said Kirby, “When I was a freshman I got discouraged a lot when things didn’t go my way. Now as I’m going into my senior year, being with coach (Varnadore) and trusting the process, I’ve definitely learned to play with a chip on your shoulder. And no matter what happens, just face every batter with all the same intent.
“In any sport, if you mess up one thing it can be your downfall in the game or it can be a point where you pick it up and carry your team. Whenever we’re in tough situations and coach (Varnadore) puts me in, it makes me feel like he can count on me to pull us out of a tough situation whenever we need it.”
The travel ball season began in late May and as the school year was coming to a close Kirby and Gray started working on their arms, preparing for the summer ball season ahead.
“Overall, it’s been great because our goal is to play college baseball and I feel like playing in these tournaments will give us a lot of exposure,” Gray said.
This offseason, Kirby said he went on an unofficial visit to Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., toured that campus and pitched in front of the university’s baseball coaches.
To finish the summer, Kirby plans to pitch with a team out of Florida. The team will travel to LakePoint Park in Emerson, Ga., where he’ll join them for games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.