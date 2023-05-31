Following her AHSAA Class 3A state tournament MVP effort, which helped secure Plainview’s latest state softball championship, senior Mia Tidmore was selected as the 2023 DeKalb County Softball Player of the Year by county coaches last week, highlighting the annual All-DeKalb County Softball team.
Tidmore batted 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored, as Plainview capped the 2023 season with a 14-4, run-rule victory against Opp, winning the 3A state title at Jacksonville State University’s Jana McGinnis Field earlier this month.
Additionally, fellow senior and state champion Lily Boswell was voted as DeKalb’s pitcher of the year, while teammate and freshman Abby Williams collected the county’s offensive MVP honor and Sylvania sophomore Molly Weaver garnered DeKalb’s defensive MVP accolade.
Also representing Plainview on the 2023 all-county squad were Chloe Hatch, Jada Hampton, Graidin Haas and Hannah Regula.
Sylvania players receiving all-county accolades were Harlee Turner, Alysia Ferguson, Kyndell Sammons and Anna Murdock.
From Ider, Makinley Traylor, Brynley Traylor, Sophia Murphey, Lexi Brewer and Miklyn Troxtel collected all-county honors.
Fyffe’s Elli Stone, Livia Cowart and Madelyn Hawkins claimed all-county recognition.
Collinsville was represented by Tyla Tatum, Sophia Wills and Ella Coker.
Geraldine’s Katie Walters and Raven Moses garnered all-county acclaim.
And Crossville’s Jaycee Bowen earned all-county recognition from county coaches.
Plainview finished with a 47-1 overall record en route to its second state championship in three seasons. The Bears’ lone defeat came against Class 5A’s Springville on April 22.
Aside from Plainview, Ider in 2A was the only other county team to compete in the state softball tournament this season. The Hornets closed with a 31-19 record.
Sylvania (28-21-2) of 3A and Fyffe (13-25) of 2A appeared in the state regional round at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park this season.
