Cornerstone Christian Academy girls cap season with state title

The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls basketball team finished its postseason run as the best team in the state.
CCA held off a late run by Brooklane Baptist Academy to earn a 53-46 victory in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division I state championship in Oxford on Saturday.
CCA maintained a 48-42 advantage with 2 minutes remaining and held on to win the state title.
CCA led 41-27 at the start of the final period, but Brooklane cut the margin to five points with 5:30 to play.
CCA’s state champions included senior Kelly Nelson; junior Darby Culpepper; sophomores Jacie Bell, Reagan Gatewood, Emily Couch, Laura Beth Wells, Shelby Harrison and Allison Nelson; freshmen Jaelin Monroe and Sydnee Grace Griffith; and seventh-grader Evie Reed.
CCA defeated Chilton Christian 64-37 in the semifinal round at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford on Friday.
The Eagles took an early 19-9 advantage and extended it to 30-16 at the halftime break.
By the start of the fourth, the Eagles remained in control, taking a 20-point lead with 7:26 remaining in regulation.
Brooklane defeated Tabernacle Christian in the other semifinal game Friday afternoon.
CCA advanced to the state semifinals after beating Adullam 49-18 in the sub-regional round last week.
The Eagles dominated the sub-regional by pulling ahead 49-18 at intermission.
