Kai Stolp scored three goals and assisted on another, as Class 6A’s top-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team closed the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Crossville on Monday night.
The Wildcats (21-2-2) wrapped up regular-season play as the top-ranked AHSAA team in all state classifications and without a loss against an Alabama opponent. They host Cullman in an AHSAA Class 6A first-round state playoff match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Monday’s contest, Cristian Barrientos assisted Stolp with a goal in the ninth minute, before Stolp returned the favor with a dish to Barrientos for a score in the 29th minute. Stolp got on the receiving end of a pass from teammate Alexis Vega in the 33rd minute to push the Wildcat into a 3-0 advantage at intermission.
Vega assisted Barrientos with a goal in the 41st minute, Stolp scored on an assist from Barrientos in the 48th minute and George Guardia added a solo goal in the 50th minute.
Fort Payne outshot Crossville 27-4. Fourteen of the Wildcats’ shots were on target, while the Lions amassed three shots on goal.
The first round of the AHSAA state postseason began this week, with Class 6A play beginning Thursday. Classes 1A/3A, 4A, 5A and 7A teams start postseason play Monday and Tuesday.
In 6A girls, Fort Payne visited Cullman Friday night. The match was not completed before press time.
In 1A/3A girls, Collinsville hosts Altamont at 5 p.m. Monday.
In 1A/3A boys, Collinsville hosts Tarrant at 7 p.m. Monday.
