Kai Stolp scored three goals and assisted on another, as Class 6A’s top-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team closed the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Crossville on Monday night.

The Wildcats (21-2-2) wrapped up regular-season play as the top-ranked AHSAA team in all state classifications and without a loss against an Alabama opponent. They host Cullman in an AHSAA Class 6A first-round state playoff match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

