FORT PAYNE — After being forced to postpone the induction ceremony for its 2020 hall of fame class due to COVID-19 concerns, the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled the event for this summer.
Eight DeKalb County sports figures are set to be enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 12 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
“It’s just been a huge undertaking to keep everything together, but the [Hall of Fame] board met and our plan is to go ahead with the banquet on June 12,” said C.M. Sanford, president of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Sanford said event tickets will go on sale in late April. Details about any COVID-19 restrictions regarding the banquet will be made available as the date draws closer.
Eight-person tables are available by reservation. Contact Sanford (256-996-0513), vice president Harold Bouldin (256-638-5582) or any Hall of Fame board member to make a reservation.
The Class of 2020 includes: Butch Cassidy, Michael Dryer, Mick Hedgepeth, Mike Holtzclaw, Brent Tinker, Bobby Jones, Mike Shirey and Donny Jones.
