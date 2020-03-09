PREP SOFTBALL: Collinsville rallies past Scottsboro

Emma Terrell had three RBIs on two doubles with two runs scored, as the Collinsville softball team downed Scottsboro 7-3 in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader.
Sophia Wills added two hits with an RBI and Caroline Brannon had two RBIs.
Kayla Beene, Brannon and Wills all hit doubles for the Panthers.
Somer Stewart pitched a complete game for Collinsville, surrendering three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead into the third inning, before Collinsville pulled ahead for good with a pair of runs in the frame.
Collinsville suffered a setback in Game 1 against Albertville, falling behind early in a 14-0 loss.
Albertville led 8-0 after two innings and finished with 12 hits.
Brannon, Olivia Akins and Brittany Rivera had two hits apiece for the Panthers.
Wills surrendered nine runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Rivera hit a two-run home run in the third, as Collinsville held off Arab’s comeback attempt for an 8-7 win Friday night.
With the Panthers holding onto a 3-1 lead entering the top of the third inning, Rivera homered a fly ball across center field and plated Brannon in the process to push the Panthers into a 5-1 advantage.
Arab began its rally in the fourth inning, behind a two-run home run to narrow the gap to 6-3.
After Collinsville tacked on two runs in the fifth, Arab added four runs in the fifth. But the Panthers’ defense delivered the final two outs back-to-back to secure the win.
Here’s a look at other softball results from this weekend:
Fyffe 12, Oak Grove 0
Fyffe’s Alivia Hatch and Madison Myers combined to keep Oak Grove scoreless in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday night.
Hatch had one strikeout and one walk, while surrendering no runs on one hit in 2 innings. Myers struck out two and walked two with no runs on two hits in 2 innings of relief.
Hatch and Livia Cowart each homered for the Red Devils. Hatch batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Cowart added two RBIs and scored a run.
Chloe Hatch hit a triple and scored a run, Bella Pettis added a triple with an RBI and scored two runs and Emily Webb finished with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Red Devils plated three runs in the first inning and led 8-0 heading into the third.
Fyffe fell behind early against Fairview and took an 11-1 loss in Game 2.
Fairview led 4-1 after two innings and pushed across six runs in the fifth.
Emma Twilley hit a double for the Red Devils as they finished with four hits.
On Friday night, the Red Devils plated five runs in the first inning and staved off Skyline’s rally for an 8-5 win.
Fyffe collected 12 hits, led by Pettis’ three. Pettis doubled and scored two runs. Alivia Hatch doubled with an RBI and scored a run and Cowart doubled with two RBIs and plated a run.
Chloe Hatch tossed 4 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits with a strikeout and a walk. Myers added 2 innings in relief, giving up one run on no hits with a strikeout and no walks.
Sand Rock 14, Crossville 0
Sand Rock slipped away from Crossville early, scoring in all 5 innings in Friday night’s win.
The Wildcats plated three runs in the opening inning and closed with five runs in the fifth inning. They scored behind nine hits and left six runners aboard.
Jadyn Foster was outstanding both in the circle and at the plate for Sand Rock. She tossed a complete game, delivering 16 strikeouts and no walks, with no runs or hits. She batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Plainview 15, Arab 0
Plainview’s Lily Boswell tossed a complete-game shutout against Arab in a Game 2 win, as part of a Saturday doubleheader.
Boswell allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one, as the Bears finished off Arab in 4 innings.
Elaine Puckett mashed a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to power the Bears into a commanding 11-0 advantage. Hannah Regula followed with a triple that plated Avery Price and made it 12-0.
Plainview pushed its lead to 14-0 before the end of the inning.
Kenzi Traylor hit a triple and added three RBIs for the Bears. Krimson Kidd, Tessa Word and Regula all finished the game with doubles.
Plainview started the doubleheader with an 11-4 win against Grissom.
After falling behind 3-1 entering the second inning, the Bears scored seven runs to take control at 8-3.
Kidd and Word each doubled in the win with three RBIs apiece. Traylor had four RBIs and Mia Tidmore had three hits and scored two runs.
Halle Brown struck out six and walked none in a complete game, while allowing four runs on seven hits.
