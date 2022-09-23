Fort Payne earned a 2-0 win against Cherokee County and a 2-1 victory against Sylvania in a Tuesday tri-match, before topping Grace Baptist Academy 2-0 and falling to Vestavia Hills 3-0 on Thursday.
Across the two days, Cooper Garrett tallied 43 kills with 37 assists and 20 digs for the Wildcats (23-17). Lydie Varnadore added 20 kills with Natalie Hotalen chipping in 39 assists and 14 digs. Anna Banks had 49 digs and nine aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.